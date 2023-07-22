Kevin Costner’s ex asks court not to pay actor’s legal fees amid contentious divorce





Christine Baumgartner has reportedly asked a judge to reject ex Kevin Costner’s request to have her pay some of her legal fees amid their bitter divorce. Earlier this month, the ‘Yellowstone’ star was ordered to pay $200,000 in attorney fees and $100,000 in medical-legal costs, of which he has since reportedly asked his future ex-wife to pay a third. However, by deposits obtained by Entertainment Tonight On Friday, Baumgartner argued that Costner wouldn’t have incurred such high legal costs had he not filed additional motions to have her evicted from their shared California mansion. The former handbag designer filed for divorce on May 1 after 18 years of marriage and, under their prenuptial agreement, she had just 30 days to leave her $145million estate. Christine Baumgartner is reportedly asking a court to dismiss Kevin Costner’s request to have her pay $100,000 of his legal fees. TheImageDirect.com However, the mother-of-three refused to move until the end of August because she wanted to put a financial plan in place to ensure she would not be left penniless. In response, the actor filed several motions in an attempt to get her out by the end of July rather than waiting for their pre-determined court date which she says cost her such a pretty penny. At the time, Costner reportedly already gave Baumgartner more than $1.2 million for his prenuptial obligations, which included another residence. The handbag designer claimed that if Costner hadn’t tried to kick her out of their house so quickly, he wouldn’t have racked up so many legal bills. Getty Images for Netflix He also claimed he was willing to give her “$30,000 a month for a rental house” and “an additional $10,000 for her moving expenses as part of her child support if she moved sooner.” A court costs hearing is scheduled for August 2 in Santa Barbara. Now that Baumgartner is finally moving on, even more drama has ensued, with the “Bodyguard” actor accusing his ex of stripping their home bare, which she denied. Baumgartner filed for divorce in May after 18 years of marriage. Vision/AP In response, a judge ordered the model to ask Costner’s permission before taking anything out of the house. Although her July 31 move date is fast approaching, Baumgartner has been busy soaking up the sun in Hawaii alongside the couple’s three children and one of Costner’s close associates. On Friday, the 49-year-old was spotted enjoying an oceanside stroll with Josh Connor, a California financier considered one of the actors’ close friends. In addition to legal fees, Costner was ordered to pay nearly $130,000 a month in child support. Getty Images Although the couple appeared to be in good spirits, there were no obvious signs of PDA. Baumgartner shares three children with Costner: son Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, as well as daughter Grace, 13. The mother-of-three recently received more than $129,000 a month in child support, more than double the amount he asked for and $100,000 less than she asked for.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2023/07/21/kevin-costners-ex-asks-court-to-not-pay-actors-legal-fees-amid-contentious-divorce/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos