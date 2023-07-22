Entertainment
Striking Hollywood workers are demanding a cut in streaming revenue. They can look to Michael Jordan for precedent.
One of the main points of conflict in the ongoing strikes in Hollywood, actors and writers are demanding tiny slices of the money the public pays to watch their work on screen. While paying millions to their executives, the studios have reportedly refused to give in to actors’ demands to only receive 2% of the streaming revenue those actors generate. The studios also refused to give the writers a greater proportion of residues that the studios earn their scripts.
And yet, less than three months before the impasse, one of the biggest studios in the world came out and promoted a film valuing this same demand affirming the morality of ultimatums in the endless battle between capital and labor.
In April, Amazon released Air describe by the company as a film about the groundbreaking partnership between then-unknown Michael Jordan and the fledgling basketball division of Nike, which revolutionized the world of sport and culture with the Air Jordan brand.
The movie is about a lot of things, the wooing of a young athlete, the sneaker as a cultural touchstone, the rise of a global brand and the reverence for a CEO (who frankly does not deserve to be worshiped). But the central story concerns a single transaction that signed Jordan as the face of Nike, and established the most important Ruler of Jordan of all that on equitable remuneration.
At the heart of this story is movie hero not Jordan himself, but his mother, Deloris, played by Viola Davis. She is the hero not only because of her composure and demeanor, but also because of her fierce negotiation. Amid all the courtship and hype of potential NBA stardom, she calmly confronts corporate executives on behalf of her son and, by extension, all other value-creating workers in the economy.
This confrontation happens in the movies climactic scenewhen Deloris dares to make an unprecedented request to her son for a share of the sales of the sneakers that bear her name.
Michael will receive a percentage of the revenue from the sale of each shoe sold, she tells Nikes Sonny Vaccaro, played by Matt Damon.
Mrs. Jordan, so that’s not how the business works, he replies in disbelief. Athletes receive a license fee. . . but they don’t actually participate in the shoe’s gross sales.
She persists in telling him: He deserves to be compensated. You eat, we eat. That’s all he asks. . . . He deserves a piece.
Amazon didn’t try to hide this scene. On the contrary, the company marketed it aggressively. It’s supposed to be the pivotal moment that audiences will remember as a triumph for workers who actually create value. Indeed, the film ends with a postscript noting that the precedent set by the Air Jordan deal has resulted in billions of additional dollars for athletes and their families.
Three months later, however, Amazon and other studios are opposing the exact same demand that Michael Jordans actors and writers in their own industry are now making. Their past strikes, including the one led by Ronald Reagan, had managed to secure a share of revenue from mainstream movies and television. Now the working population simply wants a piece of streaming income too.
These workers know their intrinsic value, they know that it is they, and not the managers of the studio, who are the creators of value. Like Jordan, they want a share of the money their talent and work generates.
by Disney yacht owner CEO Bob Iger who raised nearly $500 million over the past five years labeled this request understandable unrealistic. In AirVaccaro echoes that same type of vapid platitude about the idea of giving talent a share of the revenue.
Nike is a public company, which would disrupt the industry, there’s a whole other set of economies around that. It’s very complicated, he insists.
Maybe that needs to change, Deloris responds in what Amazon itself has presented as the phone call that changed the world.
It has certainly transformed a small part of the sports world, but not the whole world. This is the task of strikes in Hollywood and so many other industrial strikes across the country.
It’s a battle for fair compensation that takes place in more than just a phone call.
It is class warfare to extend Jordanian rule to all working people in America.
