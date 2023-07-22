‘Batman’ actor spotted enjoying a meal in upstate New York





Every once in a while, when the weather warms up in upstate New York, we hear that a celebrity has been spotted in our area. From Tom Cruise, to Paul Rudd, to Liam Neeson and beyond, celebrity spotting is very common from Westchester County to Albany and beyond. This time around, Upstate New York was honored with the presence of an actor who recently captivated audiences with his portrayal of the Caped Crusader. Where did he go? ‘Batman’ actor spotted in upstate New York enjoying a meal Upstate New York Reports confirmed that actor Robert Pattinson was recently spotted in the upstate New York village of Rhinebeck. Neighborhood restaurant Cinnamon Indian food posted a photo on his Facebook page, showing one of the restaurant owners smiling with the actor. Take a look here: After playing Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005, Pattinson truly became a Hollywood star for his portrayal of Edward Cullen in the Dusk film series. The five-film series has grossed over $3.4 billion domestically. Pattinson has been a constant presence on the big screen since the finale Dusk the movie was released, but no role was bigger than his portrayal of Bruce Wayne/Batman in The Batmanwhich was created in 2022. The film earned $771 million at the box office, and was considered a critical success. “The Batman” World Premiere Getty Images His favorite restaurant in Rhinebeck, Cinnamon Indian Cuisine, is centrally located in the village of Rhinebeck and features a cozy dining room with a large communal table, plenty of intimate seating and the Spice Room – a second floor cocktail bar serving small plates, According to them website. It is located here: It’s no surprise that Pattinson chose Rhinebeck as his place to visit in upstate New York. The Village was recently named the second-best small-town shopping experience in the nation. It is also the home of Samuel’s Sweet Shop, owned by actors Paul Rudd and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, which is also considered among the best in the nation in his class. Special screening of “The Batman” Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Celebrities you might meet in upstate New York…because they live here Smile! 25 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were At The NY Yankees’ Games Yankee Stadium is filled with thousands of cheering fans for every New York Yankees home game, and every once in a while a big celebrity cheers them on too.

