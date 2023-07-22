Duplicating Talent: The AI ​​Threat to Hollywood

ASU Expert Says Hollywood Has Right to Fear AI; seize the opportunity to put safeguards in place to protect actors, writers

Members of SAG AFTRAScreen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and the Writers Guild of America have joined forces for the first time since 1960 to hit major Hollywood studios.

Essentially, they’re asking for more base pay, earnings from TV shows and movies that appear on streaming services, and safeguards against artificial intelligence.

The latter, which they fear, could prevent them from gainful employment and could bring down the entire entertainment industry.

It’s probably the hardest time we’ve had because of AI and because of understanding how producers actually deal with it and say they’re going to hold on until people lose their homes, actor James Edward Olmos told an ABC7 Los Angeles reporter. Which I found very, very rude.

With computer-generated imagery, blue-and-green screen technology, volumetric capture labs, and digital avatars, Hollywood has been able to cheat onscreen for quite some time. But with the evolution of AI, actors and scriptwriters fear that they are no longer needed.

This discomfort is justified, said David Franklingeneral manager of The McCarthy Institute in ASUs Beus Center for Law and Society.

ASU News spoke with Franklyn about how AI is taking precedence in film and TV, and how it could irreparably harm Hollywood.

Editor’s Note: Answers have been edited for length and clarity.

David Franklin

Question: To what extent does this current situation have precursors, and in what way is this dispute new?

Respond: The current situation of AI has precursors in the legal history of intellectual property, but nothing to do with the scale or the threat interposed by the current incredibly rapid development of AI. Looking back a bit, we can think of a few examples.

My mind goes far back to “Back to the Future” controversy where Universal made a cast of Crispin Glovers’ face and was replaced by another actor when he asked for $1 million to reprise his role. Before that, in 1970, filmmakers created a boxing match between Muhammad Ali and Rocky Marciano called The Super Fight, possibly using some form of AI. And then there’s 1994’s Forest Gump, which fused historical characters into a fictional storyline.

While AI is not unprecedented in this area, the scale of what we were talking about is much greater now. Current AI technology is able to scan the internet for relevant existing works, using bits and pieces of those works, fusing them into new forms that barely evoke the originals to the naked eye, and yet clearly incorporate the intellectual property of others. The potential for widespread offense is in fact unprecedented.

Q: Are writers’ and actors’ concerns about being displaced by AI legitimate or misplaced?

A: It’s probably a real threat to them, especially writers. Today’s AI is capable of writing better scripts, better novels, better almost anything that humans can write. Acting is a bit different because the personality and physical presence of the human actor has always been an essential part of a performance as it is experienced by consumers. While AI can replicate human acting, it can’t do such a good job of convincing us that an AI-generated character is actually a human actor. I’m not convinced that actors face the same AI threat as writers, just yet.

Q: What is the exact nature of the threat? More specifically, how could AI replace a writer or an actor?

A: As I mentioned, it might be easier for the AI ​​to replace a writer than a movie actor. The personality and the role she plays as a human being would be difficult (to replace). AI can use numerical numbers, but it will not replace human actors. Even so, the threat is real, not imagined.

Q: Can’t SAG-AFTRA put in place language and other safeguards to protect against AI?

A: This is addressable with contract terminology (and) clauses, and is something for which compensation must be increased by salary or profit share. It’s true that more pay for writers and actors isn’t a panacea, nor is it clear that it will end the threat of AI displacement. But it’s a way for creative humans to assert their rights in the face of an increasingly impersonal system.

Q: Can AI be used in a positive situation where artists have control over their work, and it benefits them and the audience?

A: Yes. The advent of sophisticated AI is by no means bad. For example, the Beatles use AI to duplicate the voice of John Lennon for a new single they will be releasing later this year. It’s an exciting and fascinating use of AI. I expect others to increasingly follow this approach. But the key here is for the original owners of the IP to use AI to transform the works. It is decidedly not the same as others using AI to transform the works of authors and actors without their permission and without providing them with compensation.

