2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Comedic Supporting Actor

Welcome to Emmy Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and experts Joyce Eng And Christopher Rosen discuss the Emmy race – via Slack, of course. This week we discuss all the drama in comedy racing.



Christopher Rosen: Hello Joyce! We’re back to tapping into the laughs, which is great because there’s so much drama in this year’s comedy categories (and not just because “The Bear” is a top contender for a whole host of awards, hey-o). None of us were too surprised that the TV Academy stuck with “Ted Lasso” despite the somewhat chaotic reception of its third (and final?) season. In sheer numbers, ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 is a stronger contender than ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 — and the fact that Season 3 scored two editing nominations is a seemingly testament to the academy’s unwavering dedication to the two-time series winner. It would take a lot for me to knock it out of my top spot — not that it’s without competition, especially from “The Bear.” I’ll just type this now: I think “The Bear” has won too many Emmys, maybe a sign that my preferences override reality. Like many, we both have Jeremy Allen White winner of Best Comedy Actor – one of the year’s seemingly surest bets. Both Also have Ayo Edebiri taking Best Supporting Actress in a Comedic Role, a growing choice among our users and experts. Seems fair too, though maybe it’s a hope? I can’t even say more, but I will say Edebiri is actually funny in Season 1 of “The Bear,” a show that’s all too often considered a drama among comedies. This is where we parted: I Ebon Moss-Bachrach also winning Best Actor in a Comedic Supporting Role for “The Bear,” winning a 2021 Brett Goldstein (who arguably edged out his Season 1 “Ted Lasso” castmates thanks to his Season 2 episode “Rainbow,” which aired during the vote). Moss-Bachrach is arguably the MVP of “The Bear” Season 2 and his showcase episode, “Forks,” is spot on. But that may be a red herring: Moss-Bachrach was an underdog before the nominations, and his character was much less likeable in Season 1, the episodes on which Academy members vote. That’s why I am thisclose put Phil Dunster first. As I typed a few moments ago, the academy still loves “Ted Lasso” (witness to those 21 nominations) and while two-time winner Goldstein could easily force a split vote among “Ted’s” loyalists, it seems most fans of the show considered Dunster to be the Season 3 MVP. He was also an underdog contender prior to the nominations. Now that he’s here, Dunster could be a major force (and putting him first would mean I don’t have “The Bear” winning three lead actor awards, plus Jon Berntal as a guest actor, but not in series.) Joyce, you have neither Dunster nor Moss-Bachrach first here, but our boy James Marsden. The ‘Jury Duty’ push seems so real, so make the case for his victory.

joyceeng61: Like someone who has been beat the drum “‘Forks’ is the new ‘Rainbow'” since the release of season 2 of “The Bear”, I feel like I’m betraying myself by not predicting EMB. But like us discussed, it’s an incredibly competitive category with a handful of nominees that inspire a lot of passion. It’s so competitive that I had to put my beloved Anthony Carrigan in fifth. I also have JAW, Edebiri and Bernthal in mind, so four seemed like a lot of acting awards for “The Bear” up for grabs (not that it couldn’t happen). And since the supporting actor is so loaded, I unfortunately bumped Moss-Bachrach to second place. Like I said the other day, Marsden has already done the hard work to get the nomination. He could easily have been the lone nominee for “Jury Duty,” but he outperformed with series, writing, and casting bids. I have him in the top three in all of those categories and won two of them. Am I crazy? (Still.) It looks like of all the series nominees across genres, he has the most potential to grab more eyeballs in Phase 2. The show’s high-flying concept and Marsden’s performance are also “the apple in the bag of oranges.” If they care LOL he makes hilarious jokes about the conceited actor and method acting tropes, and I think his peers will also see the difficulty in the “you get a hit” improvisational nature of his role and the other actors. I won’t be the least bit shocked if Goldstein triples, but this year is arguably the first time he’s faced serious internal competition with Dunster (no offense to former “Ted” nominees here). Dunster could siphon enough votes, and like I said, Moss-Bachrach feels like he could also appeal to the same voter base, so to speak, as Goldstein – Richie Jerimovich and Roy Kent are both prickly but ultimately lovable dudes who are getting stellar arcs and finding new professional purpose in their respective second seasons. Tyler James Williams is first in the ratings, just like he was in Phase 1. You weren’t confident in his chances of victory before the nominations and neither of us have him in our top four, but are we underestimating the Golden Globe champion who has a fantastic meta submission option (“Educator of the Year”)?

SEE Slugfest experts: Our first post-nominations predictions for the 2023 Emmy Awards

Christopher Rosen: As you wrote, this category is so competitive that I could argue for five different actors to win. But if I had to rank them – and hey, I did in our predictions – Williams would come in fifth. He could easily win, sure, but “Abbott” has underperformed in the nominations and I just think that’s a category where voters might appreciate the brighter performances of the four men I have ahead of Williams over his deadpan stability. In the interest of browsing the categories of primetime comedy, how about writing and directing? Earlier this week, you convinced me to push “Ted Lasso” to the top spot of directing, where he would repeat as the winner. We both have “The Bear” taking on the writing. But is it guaranteed and why do I think your beloved “Jury Duty” could actually win there?

joyceeng61: Because it can? Lol. I have it in second. I think one of the reasons it’s fifth in the ratings is because “Jury Duty” is an improv show and most people automatically associate scripts with dialogue. But the scripts also contain stage instructions, set descriptions, crew information, plot, conflict, and resolution. “Jury Duty” may not have lines that its actors have to recite exactly to the comma, but its scripts have all those other details as a good script should. And while I’m still looking sideways to those two “Game of Thrones” writing wins, the writing branch is a lot more insightful than, say, the directing branch and has made plenty of big picks in nominations and wins in recent years that show writers are paying attention. Plus, the nominated “Jury Duty” episode, “Ineffective Assistance,” has a bonus script within a script: The Serious Sides of “Lone Pine.” It’s another good category – an example of writers showing taste: I’m glad “The Other Two” can finally be called an Emmy nominee – and the defending champ isn’t even there. First names, I think some people thought Quinta Brunson could repeat here, but now her individual hopes for “Abbott” hinge on Best Comedy Actress, a category in which she became the default favorite after “Hacks” was delayed. I wouldn’t be surprised if she won, but she feels more vulnerable than the odds suggest. We’re both going against the grain with Rachel Brosnahan and I’m not sure at all. Every nominee here feels like they could win and lose if you know what I mean.

SEE Emmy Experts Typing: Can ‘Succession’ Overcome a Triple Voting Split in Best Dramatic Actor?

Christopher Rosen: It’s true. I could defend any of these women, and that leads me to believe that we’ll be surprised whenever these 2023 Emmys come around. Safe money is on Brunson — she’s been the favorite for months — and it’s easy to make the case for Brosnahan since she’s a former winner and the final season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” was certainly a creative return to form. But *Meryl’s voice* I have such doubts. Honestly, I always come back to Jenna Ortegawhich is maybe the 2023 version of 2020 Zendaya? I’m sure it’s not good, although I could possibly see her for lack of a better alternative. Joyce, if not Brunson or Brosnahan, who would you fight for in the Best Comedy Actress category? I leave the last word to you.

joyceeng61: We talked about it. I’ve seen the Ortega-Zendaya line-up pop up several times over the past week, but I feel like that connection is made because they’re both Disney Channel alumni who landed their first names for their enhanced roles in their early 20s. I think Dominique Fishback serves up more Zendaya 2020 energy: Both have plenty of fiercely passionate supporters of their performances (especially compared to Ortega’s) for shows that didn’t break the series run and are more “serious” than “Wednesday.” “Euphoria” Season 1 got more names, but “Swarm” got a second name above the writing line. I have all three wives of the series nominees in the top three since no one from a non-series nominee has won that category since Melissa McCarthy in 2011 under the band system (granted, Julia Louis Dreyfus won six of them during this period). But since he feels unstable, maybe Christina Applegate Or Natasha Lyonne could pull a Zendaya themselves? Everyone is Zendaya. Zendaya is Meechee.

PREDICTthe winners of the 2023 Emmy Awards by September 18



Make your Gold Derby predictions now. Download our free and easy app to Apple/iPhone devices Or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans as well as our experts and editors for the highest prediction accuracy scores. Check out our latest betting champions. Can you then top our estimated rankings? Always remember to keep your predictions up to date as they impact our latest racetrack odds, which are terrifying chefs and Hollywood stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak out and share your opinions on our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders hide out every day to follow the latest awards rumours. Everyone wants to know: what do you think? Who do you predict and why?