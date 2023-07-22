News | City of West Hollywood





With temperatures still high in Southern California, the city of West Hollywood will open its cooling center in Plummer Park. The Cooling Center will be open from Saturday July 22 through Wednesday July 26 with varying hours as follows: Saturday, July 22: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday July 23: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, July 24: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Cooling Center is located at the Plummer Park Community Center Senior Lounge, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. The West Hollywood Cool Center is activated when temperatures reach 90 degrees or more. Plummer Park staff members are available to direct people to the cooling center. The City of West Hollywood offers free transportation to Plummer Park through its Cityline service. Cityline is a user-friendly and accessible alternative to the larger bus system and all shuttles are ADA accessible. Cityline operates Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and shuttles arrive approximately every 30 minutes. For more information and a detailed road map, visit www.weho.org/cityline. Road maps are also available on the shuttles. High heat can make the weather dangerous and uncomfortable. The City reminds residents and community members to take precautions to keep as cool as possible on hot days. If possible, stay out of the sun; avoid strenuous activities; to drink a lot of water; and wear light clothing. The City reminds community members that pets and children are particularly vulnerable to high heat conditions. Every year, children and pets suffer and die when left unattended in parked vehicles. On a 78 degree day, the temperature inside a parked vehicle can soar to 120 degrees in just a few minutes, and on a 90 degree day, the temperature inside can reach 160 degrees in less than 10 minutes, even with windows open. Think twice before leaving a child or pet in a parked vehicle, even for a moment. High heat is also extremely dangerous for pets’ paws. The temperature of the ground can be much higher than that of the ambient air and the roadway and sidewalks absorb heat quickly. A seven-second test to see if the pavement is too hot can help gauge if conditions are too hot to take a four-legged friend for a ride. Touch the pavement with the back of your hand for seven seconds. If the surface is too hot to hold for the full seven seconds, it is also too hot for paws. Avoid concrete, brick and asphalt during the heat of the day and walk instead when the ground is cooler, early in the morning or late at night. For additional tips on dealing with hot days as well as more information on where to stay cool in West Hollywood, please visit the Citys Cooling Center website page at www.weho.org/coolingcenters. Sign up for weather alerts from the Alert LA County Emergency Notification System by visiting https://ready.lacounty.gov/emergency-notifications. To learn more about planned Flex alerts, members of the West Hollywood community can call Southern California Edison at (800) 611-1911 or log on to www.sce.com. For more information regarding the City of West Hollywood Cooling Center at Plummer Park, please call (323) 848-6530. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the city’s calendar of meetings and events at www.weho.org/calendar. City services can be accessed by phone at (323) 848-6400 and through the website at www.weho.org. Sign up for Citys text messaging platform by texting WeHo at (323) 848-5000. For reporters and members of the media seeking additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].

