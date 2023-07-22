Fans say loss of Hollywood stars means more time for other attractions

By Natallie Rocha and Phillip Molnar | San Diego Union-Tribune

Hollywood might have needed Comic-Con more than Comic-Con needed Hollywood.

Most fans at San Diego Comic-Con International said Thursday, July 20, the first official day of the convention, that they agree with nearly every major studio, from Marvel to HBO, stay away this year. A writers’ and actors’ strike brought Tinseltown to a standstill, preventing creators and actors from showing up for the big show in San Diego.

It might have seemed like Comic-Con would be a drag this year, but the show remained sold out and tickets were still over $1,000 in secondary markets a day before it started.

Anthony Kalvans, 30, of San Luis Obispo, said he couldn’t care less about Hollywood’s absence. On Thursday morning, he was with his girlfriend at a facility promoting several FX shows near the San Diego Bay.

Were here for the whole experience, not just Hall H, he said.

While every fan who spoke to us took a defiant tone at the absence of Hollywood, there’s no denying that people really enjoyed seeing the greatest actors walk on stageat the 6,500-seat Hall H every year since the early 2000s. People have been known to wait until dark and waste entire days just to see casts of The Avengers and Game of Thrones.

Marcus Haase, 18, of Connecticut, admitted he got nervous reading about all the cancellations in the weeks leading up to the convention. I was mainly worried about how it would compare to last year, he said.

At his second Comic-Con, Haase said he was thrilled he couldn’t make much of a difference this time around from the 2022 convention. On Thursday afternoon, he headlined Hall H to take part in a panel for Insomniac Games’ new Marvels Spider-Man 2.

Nathan Kinsella, 24, was eager to cosplay with his friends and donned a Spider-Man costume (specifically one from the Marvels Avengers: Infinity War movie).

This is Kinsella’s eighth Comic-Con. For the past few years, he’s waited hours to see the big billboards and rub shoulders with Hollywood stars. This year’s absence from Hollywood feels like a nice break, Kinsella said, given that there are already so many attractions vying for the attention of convention attendees.

I both support the strike and there are still lots of great things to see here, the Bonita resident said. The only downside is that it takes away some of the excitement from other people who don’t come as often as I do. And I’m still waiting to see how it affects the crowds. Because if there are not so many people in Hall H, maybe the crowd will be bigger.

Dounia Yang Sawaya, 25, said she was a bit disappointed that unexpected encounters with famous actors and creators around the convention were missing from this year’s experience.

She hasn’t been to Comic-Con since she was in high school, so she was excited to bring her friend, Chris Raffa, for the first time. Despite the strikes, Raffa said he was not disappointed, as there is still so much creative energy and artistry to be seen at the convention.

San Diegan native Yang Sawaya doesn’t consider herself a comic book expert, but she likes to visit Artists Alley in the exhibit hall to support independent creators. She thinks a lot of Comic-Con purists are excited about Hollywood’s absence, given a broader discourse over the years about whether celebrity appearances weaken the Comic-Con experience.

Bringing in a lot of these big networks and big booths, and bringing in a lot of actors brings in a new audience, which in many ways is great, but I think for a lot of indie artists and indie cartoonists, they kind of can’t speak to their fans. They don’t get a lot of coverage, she said.

So I think, at least for them, it could be a very important year to get their work out there, because they have a lot of people who may never have met them or seen their work and they can show it, she says.

While the general public only gets reports from Comic-Con about the latest DC, Marvel, and other movie announcements, there are plenty of other weirdly specific things people are excited about.

Brett Dickson, 34, of San Francisco, said Wednesday evening that he was very happy to meet Japanese comic artist Peach Momoko.

Her plan was to get to the convention before it opened Thursday morning and rush to get a spot in line to meet her.

Me, personally, I’m not into that Hollywood stuff, he said.

