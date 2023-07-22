Entertainment
Fans say loss of Hollywood stars means more time for other attractions
By Natallie Rocha and Phillip Molnar | San Diego Union-Tribune
Hollywood might have needed Comic-Con more than Comic-Con needed Hollywood.
Most fans at San Diego Comic-Con International said Thursday, July 20, the first official day of the convention, that they agree with nearly every major studio, from Marvel to HBO, stay away this year. A writers’ and actors’ strike brought Tinseltown to a standstill, preventing creators and actors from showing up for the big show in San Diego.
It might have seemed like Comic-Con would be a drag this year, but the show remained sold out and tickets were still over $1,000 in secondary markets a day before it started.
RELATED:Netflix’s Los Gatos headquarters were teeming with protesters amid film and TV strikes
Anthony Kalvans, 30, of San Luis Obispo, said he couldn’t care less about Hollywood’s absence. On Thursday morning, he was with his girlfriend at a facility promoting several FX shows near the San Diego Bay.
Were here for the whole experience, not just Hall H, he said.
While every fan who spoke to us took a defiant tone at the absence of Hollywood, there’s no denying that people really enjoyed seeing the greatest actors walk on stageat the 6,500-seat Hall H every year since the early 2000s. People have been known to wait until dark and waste entire days just to see casts of The Avengers and Game of Thrones.
Marcus Haase, 18, of Connecticut, admitted he got nervous reading about all the cancellations in the weeks leading up to the convention. I was mainly worried about how it would compare to last year, he said.
At his second Comic-Con, Haase said he was thrilled he couldn’t make much of a difference this time around from the 2022 convention. On Thursday afternoon, he headlined Hall H to take part in a panel for Insomniac Games’ new Marvels Spider-Man 2.
Nathan Kinsella, 24, was eager to cosplay with his friends and donned a Spider-Man costume (specifically one from the Marvels Avengers: Infinity War movie).
This is Kinsella’s eighth Comic-Con. For the past few years, he’s waited hours to see the big billboards and rub shoulders with Hollywood stars. This year’s absence from Hollywood feels like a nice break, Kinsella said, given that there are already so many attractions vying for the attention of convention attendees.
I both support the strike and there are still lots of great things to see here, the Bonita resident said. The only downside is that it takes away some of the excitement from other people who don’t come as often as I do. And I’m still waiting to see how it affects the crowds. Because if there are not so many people in Hall H, maybe the crowd will be bigger.
Dounia Yang Sawaya, 25, said she was a bit disappointed that unexpected encounters with famous actors and creators around the convention were missing from this year’s experience.
She hasn’t been to Comic-Con since she was in high school, so she was excited to bring her friend, Chris Raffa, for the first time. Despite the strikes, Raffa said he was not disappointed, as there is still so much creative energy and artistry to be seen at the convention.
San Diegan native Yang Sawaya doesn’t consider herself a comic book expert, but she likes to visit Artists Alley in the exhibit hall to support independent creators. She thinks a lot of Comic-Con purists are excited about Hollywood’s absence, given a broader discourse over the years about whether celebrity appearances weaken the Comic-Con experience.
Bringing in a lot of these big networks and big booths, and bringing in a lot of actors brings in a new audience, which in many ways is great, but I think for a lot of indie artists and indie cartoonists, they kind of can’t speak to their fans. They don’t get a lot of coverage, she said.
So I think, at least for them, it could be a very important year to get their work out there, because they have a lot of people who may never have met them or seen their work and they can show it, she says.
While the general public only gets reports from Comic-Con about the latest DC, Marvel, and other movie announcements, there are plenty of other weirdly specific things people are excited about.
Brett Dickson, 34, of San Francisco, said Wednesday evening that he was very happy to meet Japanese comic artist Peach Momoko.
Her plan was to get to the convention before it opened Thursday morning and rush to get a spot in line to meet her.
Me, personally, I’m not into that Hollywood stuff, he said.
Natallie Rocha and Phillip Molnar write for the San Diego Union-Tribune
|
Sources
2/ https://www.eastbaytimes.com/2023/07/21/comic-con-2023-fans-say-loss-of-hollywood-stars-means-more-time-for-other-attractions/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fans say loss of Hollywood stars means more time for other attractions
- Google is building a new Google TV test box, but no one can buy it
- Arunachal Pradesh earthquake today: A 3.3 magnitude earthquake hits Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh
- Boris Johnson to hand over recovered phone messages to Covid inquiry
- News | City of West Hollywood
- CricketFights (CRICKET) Token Tracker | Ether scan
- Los Angeles teen crowned winner of duct tape prom dress contest
- Google Workspace updates: A roundup of weekly Google Workspace updates
- Representing President Joko Widodo at the GCRG Heads of State Meeting, Coordinating Minister Airlangga reaffirmed each country’s commitment to overcoming the global crisis
- 2023 Emmy Predictions: Best Comedic Supporting Actor
- Is your SmartTV watching you?
- Imran Khan could be charged with treason in cipher case: Pakistani defense minister