‘The Continental’: Release Date Set for ‘John Wick’ Series – The Hollywood Reporter





The next John Wick the event series, a three-part film from director and executive producer Albert Hughes, finally has an airdate. The Continental: From the World of John Wick will premiere on September 22. This will follow with the second night airing on September 29 and the third night airing on October 6. The announcement was made during Peacock’s panel for the series at San Diego Comic-Con. Hughes was on stage with executive producer Marshall Persinger and the creative team, including action director Larnell Stovall, production designer Drew Boughton and editor Ron Rosen. A prequel to the hugely popular action movie franchise will explore the origin of the iconic hotel for assassins at the center of the John Wick universe and seen through the eyes and actions of a young man named Winston Scott, as he is drawn into the Hellscape of 1970s New York to come to terms with a past he thought he had left behind. Scott is a key figure in the Wick films, acting as hotel manager and played by Ian McShane. Colin Woodell plays young Scott in the series, whose cast also includes Mel Gibson, Michel Prada, Ben Robson, Jessica Allain, among others. Hughes directed the first and third installments and talked about being immersed in the Wick world of action and stunts, as well as dealing with expectations of living up to the movies. “Fun and escapism, not being too heavy, that’s what I learned,” he said, noting that as the story was set in the 1970s, he considered having stories about a mayoral race or a sanitation strike or even Summer of Sam. “John Wick eliminates all of that.” The panel showed four clips, the first being a banger featuring actor Ben Robson as Frankie, Scott’s brother, making his way down a stairwell. The sequence presents things Wick fans would want: head shots, close quarters combat, blood spurts and bodies everywhere. Hughes and Stovall dove behind the making of the sequence, describing how it was shot in one day, with the 6ft 5in actor training for three weeks just for the occasion. In fact, one of the biggest moments of cheers and applause came when Stovall praised Hughes for his respect for the workers behind the action. “I have been fortunate enough to work on many films, big budget, independent, arthouse and franchises, and I have to say that Albert Hughes is the first director who, as a filmmaker, entrusts his stunt team and his second unit with the visual extension of his creativity. It’s something we don’t understand,” Stovall said. “These stuntmen and those who design these sequences deserve to have their work seen and not chopped.” Speaking of action, Hughes promised plenty of it, adding that the third installment, once launched, won’t stop. He said, “It’s 57 minutes non-stop.”

