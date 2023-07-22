Entertainment
Barbie Meme Grips Social Media: Netizens Are Remixing Bollywood With Barbiecore And The Result Is Hilarious
The internet is having a blast merging Bollywood and Barbiecore through hilarious memes.
The Barbiecore craze has captured the internet with a flurry of Bollywood memes featuring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and others.
Margot Robbie and Ryan Goslings Barbie is all the rage right now. The film which eventually premiered to much anticipation has netizens painting the internet pink. And rightly so! Celebrating the color pink and the spirit of Barbie, the internet, especially reddit, is full of bone-ticking memes. From Salman Khan to Katrina Kaif, here’s how Redditors are jumping on the Barbiecore trend.
One of the memes was an amalgamation of some stars like Tushar Kapoor, Salman Khan,
Riteish Deshmukh, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and others dressed as women from some of Bollywood’s most iconic films such as Golmaal Returns, Raja Hindustani to name a few. The caption of the posts read, The Original Barbies of Bollywood.”
Another meme which was titled as the original Hindi Barbie soundtrack featured a hilarious version of the popular Barbie song. Hindi lyrics that sound like Tu Hai Chaalu Girl, Toh Mere Saath Chal. Picture Dikha Du, Ice Cream Khilau made everyone laugh in the comments section.
A different meme had the face of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’s Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patels plastered over the pink and yellow themed Barbie layout. The netizen asked others if Barbie should be made in Bollywood, who would they prefer as Barbie and Ken. Their choice fell on Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel. Meanwhile, others came up with names like Bipasha Basu, John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut.
Another said that Katrina Kaif was the first Indian actress to have a Barbie doll on her model. The post showed a photo of Katrina Kaif and a snap of her Barbie doll merged into a collage. Several netizens called the actress Peak Katrina.
Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie also features Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, and Will Ferrell, among others, in the ensemble cast. After being kicked out of Barbieland, the female protagonist enters the human world on a journey of self-discovery with her boyfriend Ryan Goslings Ken.
According to News18 Review of Barbie, “The dialogues and script are Barbie’s biggest superpowers. Greta makes several pop culture references, embracing meta-storytelling which helps Barbie go further. She also dabbles in Margot Robbie, the concept of Barbie over the years, Warner Bros. projects and the patriarchy, leaving everyone divided. Barbie is so strong in her approach to surprise humor that she reminded me a bit of Phoebe Waller’s comedy style -Bridges.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/movies/barbie-meme-grips-social-media-netizens-remix-bollywood-with-barbiecore-and-the-result-is-hilarious-8393203.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Will Imran Khan be charged with treason for using ‘secret information from Pakistan’? | world news
- Russia targets Ukraine’s agricultural storage sites after days of strikes at Black Sea port facilities
- Barbie Meme Grips Social Media: Netizens Are Remixing Bollywood With Barbiecore And The Result Is Hilarious
- Hard-boiled Botham didn’t read crickets’ racism report, but rushes to attack it | Ian Botham
- Study finds that long-term “brain fog” of new coronavirus is comparable to 10 years of aging | Coronavirus
- Security and development interests of India and SL are intertwined: Modi
- Attend the 63rd Commemoration Ceremony of Bhakti Adhyaksa, President appreciates the performance of the Indonesian Attorney General’s Office
- White House gets AI safety pledges from Amazon, Google, Meta and more – Billboard
- A 4.8-magnitude earthquake hits the Japanese island of Ibaraki
- Xi Jinping meets Henry Kissinger as US seeks to unfreeze relations with China
- Joe Biden carves biggest lead over Donald Trump in six months: polls
- ‘The Continental’: Release Date Set for ‘John Wick’ Series – The Hollywood Reporter