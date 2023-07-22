Barbie Meme Grips Social Media: Netizens Are Remixing Bollywood With Barbiecore And The Result Is Hilarious

Margot Robbie and Ryan Goslings Barbie is all the rage right now. The film which eventually premiered to much anticipation has netizens painting the internet pink. And rightly so! Celebrating the color pink and the spirit of Barbie, the internet, especially reddit, is full of bone-ticking memes. From Salman Khan to Katrina Kaif, here’s how Redditors are jumping on the Barbiecore trend.

One of the memes was an amalgamation of some stars like Tushar Kapoor, Salman Khan,

Riteish Deshmukh, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and others dressed as women from some of Bollywood’s most iconic films such as Golmaal Returns, Raja Hindustani to name a few. The caption of the posts read, The Original Barbies of Bollywood.”

Another meme which was titled as the original Hindi Barbie soundtrack featured a hilarious version of the popular Barbie song. Hindi lyrics that sound like Tu Hai Chaalu Girl, Toh Mere Saath Chal. Picture Dikha Du, Ice Cream Khilau made everyone laugh in the comments section.

A different meme had the face of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’s Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patels plastered over the pink and yellow themed Barbie layout. The netizen asked others if Barbie should be made in Bollywood, who would they prefer as Barbie and Ken. Their choice fell on Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel. Meanwhile, others came up with names like Bipasha Basu, John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut.

Another said that Katrina Kaif was the first Indian actress to have a Barbie doll on her model. The post showed a photo of Katrina Kaif and a snap of her Barbie doll merged into a collage. Several netizens called the actress Peak Katrina.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie also features Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, and Will Ferrell, among others, in the ensemble cast. After being kicked out of Barbieland, the female protagonist enters the human world on a journey of self-discovery with her boyfriend Ryan Goslings Ken.

According to News18 Review of Barbie, “The dialogues and script are Barbie’s biggest superpowers. Greta makes several pop culture references, embracing meta-storytelling which helps Barbie go further. She also dabbles in Margot Robbie, the concept of Barbie over the years, Warner Bros. projects and the patriarchy, leaving everyone divided. Barbie is so strong in her approach to surprise humor that she reminded me a bit of Phoebe Waller’s comedy style -Bridges.”