Trkiye is a rising player in the Gulf





President Recep Tayyip Erdoan visited the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) yesterday to inaugurate the new terminal at Ercan International Airport. Earlier this week, it opened a new chapter of cooperation with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Trkiyes’ deepening ties with these three Gulf States in trade, defence, technology, communications and security are more than just reciprocal investments. After all, Trkiye has gained influence over the balance of power in this region. The country is now seeking strategic alliances with Riyadh and Abu Dhabi as it did with Doha a few years ago. It is also possible that other Gulf States are part of this trend. Ankara thus assumes a whole new role in the region, actively talking about normalization, investments, stability, security and win-win situations. It also promotes order and regional integration by taking concrete measures. It is certainly true that the Biden administration’s new policy in the Middle East, as well as the impact of the wars in Ukraine, have encouraged countries in the region to reassess the situation. That is why those nations, which responded to global uncertainty with independent policies, seized opportunities, acted quickly and launched new win-win initiatives, gaining the upper hand. In this sense, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have moved ahead of the other Gulf States and have already taken concrete steps. The competition between them to attract investment and shape the region’s political landscape, however, has attracted international media attention. Needless to say, a destructive rivalry between regional powers in the Gulf, which world powers are watching closely with an eye on energy, defence, logistics and finance, would not serve anyone’s interests. Having forged reliable ties with friends and allies in the region, Trkiye could help end ongoing crises and contain local rivalries. The diplomatic experience that Erdoan has accumulated over two decades, not to mention Trkiyes’ recent expansion of his ability to wield hard/soft power, would prove extremely helpful in this regard. It should be noted that restoring ties with the United States and the European Union would help Trkiye play this role in the Gulf. At the same time, collaboration with Trkiye, a country that has more influence on the balance of power in the Balkans, Eastern Mediterranean, Caucasus, Central Asia and Africa, would lead to major geopolitical gains for the Gulf States. What I take away from Erdoan’s last tour of the Gulf is that he has become a reasonable leader who makes the right recommendations vis-à-vis long-term mutual interests and puts them into practice.

Sabah’s daily newsletter Keep up to date with what is happening in Turkey, in its region and in the world.

SIGN ME UP You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/opinion/columns/turkiye-is-rising-actor-in-the-gulf The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos