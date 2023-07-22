Redefining dreams in these AI-generated photos





As kids, we always loved watching animated Barbie movies. Barbie and Ken’s love story is something every little girl wanted for herself. As we got older, we began to forget those fun days. But bringing back those days with an amalgamation of modernist director Greta Gerwig comes with Margot Robbie as our Barbie and Ryan Gosling as none other than the gorgeous Ken! What if the role of Barbie had to be played by a Bollywood diva? AI visualized what Bollywood divas would look like as Indian Barbie icons and it’s safe to say we’re completely amazed! AI-generated images of Barbie-like Bollywood divas have gone viral on the internet It doesn’t matter where in the world you grew up if you indulged in feminine delights as a child, then we can bet the latest Barbie movie is definitely on your must-see list. As the long-awaited movie finally hits the big screen, AI artists have taken creativity to new heights by creating jaw-dropping Barbie images. However, instead of Margot, it’s Bollywood’s beloved divas who take center stage as iconic Barbie characters in these mesmerizing AI creations! Well known AI Artist Sahid SK took to her Instagram and shared some stunning images of Barbie. He has masterfully transformed some of Bollywood’s most renowned actresses into magnificent Barbie icons. To say we are completely impressed with its creation would be an understatement. Midjourney’s hyper-realistic feature with which these images are created is something you should not miss. With modern Barbie outfits, lush hair and perfect accessories, the set of images created by Sahid includes Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Suhana Khan, Disha Patani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shraddha Kapoor. It’s time for you to be amazed by this AI magic. Take a look at these incredible AI-generated images that portray Bollywood divas as Indian Barbie icons. Buckle up because your mind is about to be blown! 1. Anouchka Sharma 2. Alia Bhatt 3. Parineeti Chopra 4. Kareena Kapoor Khan 5. Deepika Padukone 6. Katrina Kaif 7. Souhana Khan 9. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 10. Shraddha Kapoor Check out the viral post below Barbie, with her timeless elegance and charm, has been a beacon of entertainment for generations of many girls around the world. The way Sahid portrayed the same elegance and charm in his creation is more than commendable. Midjourney’s state-of-the-art technology also deserves a round of applause for creating these images! Plus, saying that Bollywood actresses depicted as Barbie don’t look half bad wouldn’t be so wrong. They would have made a magnificent Barbie themselves. What do you think of this AI creation featuring Bollywood divas as Indian Barbie icons? And which of them is your favorite? Share your thoughts via the comments below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.postoast.com/bollywood-divas-as-indian-barbie-ai-photos/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos