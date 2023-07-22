This Werner Herzog film launched a terrifying actor-director dynamic

widely regarded Werner Herzogthe escape movie, Aguirre, the wrath of God would get plenty of accolades for the cinematic icon, of which he would return tenfold thanks to his relationship with the film’s star, Klaus Kinsky, marking the start of one of the most dangerously violent actor-director relationships in cinematic history. Although their first collaboration was mired in a constant feud between them, much of which was said to have sprung from Kinski’s extremely sudden and frequent violent outbursts (there is strong evidence to suggest that Klaus Kinski suffered from an extreme case of psychopathy), the pair would go on to work together for four more Herzog films, some of which were the director’s most acclaimed.





The movies in question that featured this iconic couple include Nosferatu the Vampire (considered by many the best Dracula film), an adaptation of the unfinished play Woyzeckthe epic adventure fitzcarraldo (whose likes hold Werner Herzog’s wildest filming contender, who by his standards is saying something), and finally, green cobraabout a fictional slave trader who arrives in the Kingdom of Dahomey (think The female king meets… well, Klaus Kinski). The variance in the films he made with Herzog alone should leave no viewer in question about the man’s absolutely unbalanced acting ability, but Kinski’s credits stretch far and wide, having starred in over 130 films, many of them spaghetti westerns, including one of the most daringly subversive of all time. Both on and off camera, Kinski was one of the most menacing presences of all time, and that’s in comparison to Herzog himself, a man who once hypnotized an entire film set (a skill he also applies to chickens).

Who is Klaus Kinski?

Image via Authors Film Editors

Facts about Kinski’s life are hard to come by because due to his erratic behavior, it is unwise to judge his autobiography as truthful. THE the rumors are however crazyprobably culminating in his conscription into the German Wehrmacht in World War II and his capture by British soldiers (where he would have performed his first play), in an attempt to be sent home as soon as possible by drinking his own urine and eating cigarettes (assuming sick prisoners of war would be sent home first). Steven Spielberg would have tried to make him play the main role in The Raiders of the Lost Arkonly to Kinski to reject the script as “an annoying pile of shit that makes you yawn”. It’s safe to say the world dodged a bullet there.

Werner Herzog attempted to chronicle the relationship between him and Kinski through the 1999 documentary my best demon, the likes of which offer a brilliant insight into both Kinski’s madness and his sensitive side (though it should be noted that the occasional display of sensitivity does not excuse the amount of rage this man inflicted on those around him). For Aguirre specifically, the film that started it all, filming took place in the harsh Peruvian jungle to chronicle the journey of conquistador Lope de Aguirre as he leads a group of colonialists down the Amazon River in a futile search for El Dorado, the mythical city of gold.

Herzog was well aware of the insanity required for the role and specifically sought out Kinski, who, though wildly excited about the project, proved extremely unproductive when not the center of attention. All of this while the cast and crew traversed incredibly difficult terrain and descended treacherous rapids on shoddy rafts. It’s not only a miracle that the film was a success, but the fact that no one lost their life is a very special feat, especially since…

Why did Werner Herzog and Klaus Kinski threaten to kill each other?

Image via Authors Film Editors

The most famous of the stories involving the filming of Aguirre can be found on the film’s DVD commentary track as well as on the my best demon. In one instance, Kinski became irritated by the noise made by cast and crew members playing cards in a cabin. His response was to fire three shots into that same hut, blowing on one of the poor extra’s fingers. Let’s be honest, the man should have been arrested on the spot, but when Kinski threatened to quit the project halfway through production, Herzog recalled, “I told him I had a gun. [If he didn’t come back] he would have eight bullets in his head and the ninth would be mine. Kinski would have instinctively realized that Herzog wasn’t kidding anymore and thus ended the film.

The caption would later evolve into the claim that Herzog directed Kinski for the remainder of the film at gunpoint, which Herzog claimed was apocryphal. While no movie deserves the facilitation of such behavior, the result is one of the craziest, deranged performances ever seen on screen. To understand the seriousness Kinski brought to his character, one need only look at a scene in my best demon where Herzog contrasts the performances of original protagonists Jason Robards and Mick Jagger (whose pictures had to be deleted due to the contraction of Robards of dysentery in the jungle) with that of Kinski. As great as it would have been to see a Jagger-Herzog collaboration, it’s hard to argue that Kinski’s performance as Fitzcarraldo isn’t a surprisingly more effective work of performative art (which, it bears repeating, is no excuse for harassment).

“Aguirre, the wrath of God” led to the birth of Klaus Kinski’s spiral

Image via Variety Distribution

Klaus Kinski is not only an exceptional actor but a filmmaker. The truth behind this statement is evident in his mastery of cinematic principles in order to enhance his own performance. Herzog particularly praises it in my best demonusing Aguirre as his main example for the birth of what he would call the “Kinski spiral”. Explaining it, Herzog states that entering the frame from either side of the camera robs the scene of any tension. However, Kinski’s method involved standing next to the camera and twisting his leg around the tripod so that his body was forced to “organically spiral into the picture”.

The result, combined with Kinski’s terrifying scowl, created an incredibly ominous and menacing effect. Kinski repeated many variations of this, one of which can be seen in the fitzcarraldo clip above, although in this specific shot it came from below. It’s a brilliant cinematic technique that shows the strength of an actor who works with the camera rather than just in front of it. Even though Kinski’s training comes from acting, his mastery of cinematic performance is definitely worth exploring. Ideally with ethical safeguards in place.

Whether for his performance For a few dollars more Or Doctor Zhivago (another haunted production, though this one doesn’t seem to be Kinski’s fault), Kinski’s legacy has been cemented among moviegoers as one of the most deranged performers of all time. One can only hope that the victims of his outbursts find peace after the constant torment he inflicted on them, Herzog included (and he’s a guy who got shot during an interview with Marc Kermode, only to ignore the occasion as “not significant”). Herzog’s films often come at the cost of a torturous production cycle, but even for him, his Kinski productions were particularly hellish. Herzog once described Kinski as “one of the greatest actors of the century, but also a monster and a great plague”. In the case of Kinski’s filmography, separating art from artist is not only questionable, it’s absolutely necessary.