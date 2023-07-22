Veteran actor Mukesh Rishi says he never reached a ‘level’ where he could be friends with Bollywood stars: ‘How can I call Dharmendra my friend?





Veteran actor Mukesh Rishi made his Bollywood debut with the 1993 film Parampara and has worked in hundreds of films since then, sharing screen space with superstars such as Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol and others. However, even after working in the film industry for so many years, the actor cannot call anyone from Bollywood his friend. He said he had huge respect for his co-stars and seniors at work, but his priorities were different. In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, the 67-year-old actor shared that he never attempted to hang out with his co-stars after work, choosing instead to go home and live a normal life.“Main hall kisi mein nahi hun (I’m not in any band),” Mukesh said. The actor added, “Whatever movie I’m in, whatever my senior, I have respect for them and I don’t expect much.” When asked why he hasn’t made close friends in the film industry, Mukesh replied, “Hand sawaal know dost ka nahi karunga kyunk hum diary uss level pe nahi gaye na. Uss level pe nahi gaye jise dosti kaha jaye (I never got to that level where I could call myself their close friend). The actor recalled how he used to rush home after finishing work. “You see, each person has their own system. My first thought after filming was to go home and hit the gym. Some people stay back and drink, that’s how they bond. My priority has been clear from the start. I know what friendship is. Being friendly to each other also creates a nice atmosphere. Having worked with senior actors, Mukesh said he never thought of being friends with someone who was his senior. However, he said he still had a great time with them on set.“Main kaise kahun ki main Dharam ji ka dost hun, maine so much respect ki hai unki. Dekhiye jo ordered log hai na inki zindagi jeene ka ek tareeka hai. So ab unki partiyo mein chale jana dosti ki nishani hai to main to gaya hi nahi zyadatar aur main kahun ki mujhe zyada log bula rahe the, aisa bhi nahia hai. No one is angry either. Aaj bhi Aamir kahin mil jaye mujhe, respect meet hai, simple liye ye hi kaafi hai (How can I call my friend Dharmendra when I have so much respect for him. Great people have their own way of living their lives. So if going to their parties is considered a sign of friendship, then I usually don’t go there. And it’s not that many people call me too. Today too if Aamir and I meet, there’s so much respect between us and that’s enough). said the actor, who has been in films such as Sarfarosh, Gunda, Judwaa and many more. Recalling a recent incident and explaining what friendship means to him, the actor said: “Abhi ek din mera beta mein ek restaurant gaya tha apne ami ke saath. Waha Sohail Khan bhi aaye le. Phir baato baato mein pata chal ki wo waha hai. Sohail Saara goes to pay the bill and leaves. Ye sab dosti se thodi hai (Recently, my son was in a restaurant, and Sohail Khan was also there. Sohail found out and quietly paid the entire bill. That’s friendship). The actor added, “Respect is very important… Many actors may be younger to me, but the respect for their success is there in my heart. So that’s how I was. I don’t do a lot of movies so I’m far from them. Tomorrow, if I do a movie with Salman, it will be great again. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news as well as entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/veteran-actor-mukesh-rishi-says-he-never-reached-a-level-where-he-could-be-friendly-with-bollywood-stars-how-can-i-call-dharmendra-my-friend-8854202/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos