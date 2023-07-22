‘Bawaal’ (2023) review: A Bollywood rom-com filled with unnecessary WWII references

Romantic comedies never go out of style. Especially in the Hindi cinema space, we have been exposed to countless films of this genre, so much so that this whole genre has cultivated another subgenre, the romantic comedies based in the small towns of our country. Only a handful of them clicked with the public. Bareilly and Barfi, Badhaai Ho, Sui DhagaAnd Dum Laga Ke Haisha are a few examples of well-executed romantic comedies set in rural India where the essence has never been lost. At Nitesh Tiwari Bawal a Prime Video Original, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, brings to the table the story of two people with two different views on life who intersect through their marriage.

Bawal, loosely translated to chaos, is about Lucknow-based Ajay Dixit, affectionately known as “Ajju bhaiyya”. He’s a dashing young history teacher at a local school who’s so caught up in building his image and reputation that he can’t function beyond those aspects. He is loved and revered by many of the townspeople, especially by his students, to whom he teaches history in a rather relaxed manner. Enter Nisha, his wife, who suffers from epilepsy, who embarks with her husband on a trip to Europe for the most particular reason, which is to understand the stories of World War II. What does Ajju retain from the war? Will there be catharsis for him?

The storyline of this movie is weird at first, because you can’t just present random encounters and scenarios to talk about love and companionship and bring people of two different mindsets together. The problem with romantic dramas is that the climax is always predictable, and it’s always the middle part that needs to be made engaging enough for the audience to feel invested in the two leads and their life philosophies. The superficial version of Ajju comes across as a very stereotypical Lucknow man, and that’s not something Hindi cinema hasn’t tried and tested in the past. The script exaggerates so many characters to justify the small-town tropes that, by this point, have become redundant and boring. Nitesh Tiwari, who is known for presenting such nuanced stories in the past, Bawal doesn’t feel like its movie due to the lazy treatment of the story. His authentic storytelling style is not found here.

The story has epilepsy as a point of conflict, but it doesn’t mind exploring the female lead character, even Ajjus’ character refused to look past Nisha’s medical condition. The story and script let Nisha’s character down because even though she was portrayed as an independent woman, there are aspects that can still be seen as regressive, such as the fact that she gives Ajju all the support even though he doesn’t respect her. The final decision made by Nisha, in the end, is very generic and predictable. JugJugg Jeeyo presented the same premise and the conflict of a husband and wife in a much better way. Here, the story and screenplay are superficial at best, and the use of Nazi German metaphors and jargon to describe human life, pain, greed, and relationships is commendable and not at all clever. Yes, human suffering is at the heart of what happened in Nazi-occupied Europe, but using history to define human relationships in this film feels like lazy writing and directing.

The husband and wife version of Queen follows the typical “a woman will change a man’s life”, which is infuriating, bearing in mind that the story is written by a woman. This might be the dud when it comes to women telling women’s stories because Nisha wasn’t given anything on paper or screen to work with, but to teach her husband life lessons using stories from history. I wish she was more than a wife. There’s also the question of why her parents weren’t instrumental in pushing their educated daughter-in-law into work if they were progressive, according to the account. Nobody knows. There are many flaws in the story, such as the fact that the male, who has lived his entire adult life so far captivated by the idea of ​​keeping his image, changed his perspective in just 15 days. The redemption arc is not presented convincingly, which makes for a frustrating viewing experience.

Nitesh Tiwari’s direction is poor as the inclusion of world war stories in the narrative is clumsily executed. There could have been a better way to explain the harrowing stories of the war, in a way that ultimately changed his life. The Auschwitz camp narrative was poorly executed and generated no emotion. This place is supposed to be scary for people who visit it to understand its history. On top of that, there’s no chemistry between the leads that will make audiences want to root for them.

The stereotype of Gujarati men and the stereotype of European men are such a done and dusted cliché that they shouldn’t have been part of this narrative if the filmmakers intended to pursue a progressive storytelling. Laughing at two men who might or might not be gay is an offensive trope. Creators and writers should be careful when including such scenes, keeping in mind that this film is an original debut and will be watched by people around the world. There is also a commentary on why war has a devastating effect on soldiers as well as civilians and why people should refrain from constantly pushing war to resolve diplomatic issues without reloading the long-term effects. Unfortunately, this account seems superficial and devoid of feeling.

Credit where credit is due, and in this film, a little humor works like a charm. Varun Dhawan is a natural comedian when handled by the right director. Ajay’s list of favorite films mainly included films by Varun Dhawan’s father, and this is an endearing addition. The overconfident man whose charm doesn’t work in a foreign nation is executed well, as a natural progression, not forced.

It’s always the casting in such films that somehow improves the visibility factor. Even if the story posed a problem, the actors chosen to play the roles of certain characters Bawal a decent watch. Manoj Pahwa is no stranger to small town stories like this. His performance as the typical father who is constantly at odds with his good-for-nothing son is spot on. Varun Dhawan’s character Ajju works in pieces, which could be blamed on poor direction. The emotional scenes would remind the audience of his role in “Jug Jug Jeeyo,” which we think was a much more nuanced and nuanced performance from him. The writers didn’t give him much work, making his performance mediocre. Janhvi Kapoor is excellent in this movie. Despite the script letting Nisha down, the actress held her ground and delivered an impactful performance throughout. There’s a consistency to his acting in this movie that we couldn’t see in Varun’s performance.

Bawal only works piecemeal, and most of the time it’s just a particular way of presenting a romantic relationship. There could have been a better way to tell us this story. Watch this movie if you’re a fan of romantic comedies, no matter how they’re told.