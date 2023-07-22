Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor catch up to watch Christopher Nolan’s movie [WATCH VIRAL VIDEO]





Christopher Nolan’s movie Oppenheimer received rave reviews around the world. There is a huge buzz around the film even in India. The film stars the Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy like J. Robert Oppenheimer, the creator of Atomic Bomb. Many people are excited to watch Oppenheimer, so much so that theaters run well despite ticket prices selling out at exorbitant amounts. Even Bollywood seems very interested in learning more about Oppenheimer. Last night Arjun Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor watched the movie together. ALSO READ – Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Baffled By Intensity Of Kangana Ranauts’ Claims To Call Them A Farzi Couple; they don’t know her more than hello A video of Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor from the theater has gone viral on the internet. The two could be seen sitting next to each other while Ranbir was busy chatting with someone. Ranbir Kapoor was dressed in a comfortable track with a matching black hoodie. He had his cap on as always. Arjun Kapoor also kept it simple and comfortable in tracksuits and plain t-shirts. Later, Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were papped while walking out of a popular lounge in Mumbai. Looks like it was a boys’ catch-up session for the two stars that involved a movie and dinner. Also Read – Annu Kapoor Slams Bawaal Director Nitesh Tiwari For Directing Ramayan Movie Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s video below: Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor also made quick appearances at a restaurant launch. The event was also attended by Nia Sharma, Akanksha Puri and many more. Also Read – Urfi Javed Gets Bullied By Gang Of Boys During Robbery While Traveling To Goa, Photos Go VIRAL The next projects of Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor On the work side, Ranbir Kapoor will then be seen in a film called Animal. It is a film directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Ranbir Kapoor will be sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna in this one. The teaser got everyone interested in the movie as it showed that Ranbir Kapoor is the most raw and intense avatar. Apart from that, Ranbir Kapoor also has Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt in his chat. Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in LadyKiller. He will be sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar in this one. It was rumored that the film was put on hold due to budget issues, but the producer clarified that filming for the same film ended after the monsoon. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube And instagram.

Also follow us on facebook messenger for the latest updates.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/oppenheimer-fever-grabs-bollywood-ranbir-kapoor-arjun-kapoor-catch-up-to-watch-christopher-nolans-film-watch-viral-video-entertainment-news-2518795/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos