Entertainment
This Hyderabad band is killing gigs and winning hearts
Every morning, an overwhelming sense of gratitude fills Saleha Paatwala as she reflects on the life she leads now. After quitting her nine-to-five job to follow the call of her heart, Saleha embarked on a fulfilling journey as a full-time musician.
Alongside his band mate Joshua Roythe duo, known as Saleha and Joshuahas cemented its name on the Hyderabad music scene, captivating audiences with over 1,000 live performances over the past five years.
Whether performing at clubs, private concerts, weddings…or even restaurants, the duo have captured the hearts of Bollywood romantics in Hyderabad, while serenading audiences in the past.
Two personalities, one direction
Currently rocking the scene as a Bollywood cover band, Saleha & Joshua emerged from two distinct musical backgrounds.
While Saleha loved to visit the nearest tape store to record 1990s Bollywood classics, Joshua has always pledged allegiance to Linkin Park.
Their paths finally crossed when they connected via a “Find a Bandmate” Facebook group to Hyderabad based musicians.
An hour-long jamming session in this town of Nizams sealed their fate as a one-of-a-kind duo. They are now booked almost six days a week.
We want to support each other in our musical worlds that we have created, said Joshua south first.
Describing his style as and technical, in contrast to Sale’s natural musicality, he explained how they complement each other. She brings out the emotion in my music and I bring the technical flair into hers.
Origin of the originals
Saleha’s collaboration with Joshua paid off in his two singles Kismatproduced by Joshua, and Subha Andheriwhere he appeared as an artist.
These singles were released during the 2020 lockdown, marking Saleha’s successful foray into original music. It won 10,000 plays on Spotify and a feature in rolling stone magazine.
The Udaipur-born musician is under no pressure to release more original music. However, she hinted at her desire to release her own songs in the near future.
But until that happens, I’m really happy doing covers,” she added gracefully.
Experience 90s nostalgia
As a group, Saleha & Joshua perform as a duo and as a group of four with Shreyansh Singh And Vijay Durbha.
With Saleha’s alluring voice and Joshua’s masterful guitar skills, they have created a huge following in the city that loves his biryani.
They got shows for December 2023. My USP brings nostalgia to the scene with long-forgotten songs, Saleha said, and shared how she curates a set list based on the music she grew up listening to.
To curate this list, the duo consciously omit all tracks by Arijit Singh and Atif Aslam, opting instead for songs that were playing on MTV at the time. However, they also measure the pulse of their audience and create lists that match the energy of the audience.
Camaraderie between peers
Saleha believes Hyderabad’s independent music scene has seen significant growth over the past five to ten years, with a noticeable increase during the lockdown.
“However, the environment in Hyderabad is less favorable than in other cities like Mumbai, Pune and Delhi,” Joshua pointed out.
A lack of peer camaraderie in the Hyderabad music scene is a concern, it seems. Expressing her heartfelt desire, Saleha said, One thing I would like is for artists to support other artists.
Request with respect
Perhaps the biggest challenge facing independent performers like Saleha and Joshua is the lack of respect shown to them by audiences, staff and venue management.
Substandard equipment and sloppy service from venues, coupled with audience members treating them like personal jukeboxes and even pushing them off stage, for their moment in the spotlight, add to their difficulties.
We don’t do this as a hobby; it’s our bread and butter,” Saleha said, noting the meticulous preparation for their live performances.
Covering up to 200 songs in a single three-hour performance, Joshua added that audiences often don’t recognize the sacrifices artists make to pursue a music career.
However, it’s the smiles on the faces of the audience during performances that keep the duo going, rejuvenating their zeal to perform. Maybe that’s why Saleha’s love of singing and Joshua’s addiction to creating music still shines through even after 1,000 shows.
The show must continue
From juggling multiple jobs to dealing with rejection and criticism, the duo’s journey has been filled with challenges. But they have come a long way, persistently pursuing what makes them happy.
Despite a busy schedule, the duo aims to promote their work and broaden their horizons, performing in different cities across the country. They also aspire to create original music and expand the band’s instrumentation.
Should budding musicians have a plan B? “Having a plan B is important. But when your true calling is music, you have to follow that calling!” he signs.
His lyrics ring with conviction, leaving no doubt about the power of following his (musical) dreams.
