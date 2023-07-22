Barbenheimer is a huge Hollywood moment and may be the last for some time





Already, some upcoming movies have had their release plans changed as a result of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Helen Mirren’s drama White Bird and Julio Torres’ comedy A24 Problemista were set to premiere in August and no longer have an official release date, while Challengers, a tennis romance starring Zendaya, abdicated its prestigious spot on Friday as the opening night title at the Venice Film Festival, which begins August 30. This film, like Emma Stone’s comedy Poor Things, was due to hit theaters in September to capitalize on a star-studded press push in Venice. Now Challengers has moved to April 2024, according to Deadline. Venice and the Toronto International Film Festival will announce their full lineups next week, and while these slates are fortunate to build on the cinephile boost offered by the Barbenheimer weekend, many are wondering if they’ll miss the star-studded prestige titles that studios normally send there. If Oppenheimer was a fall movie and I was taking him to Toronto, I think we probably would have decided at this point not to take him, said movie awards strategist Tony Angelotti, citing the cost of booking travel and accommodations for actors and directors of a big movie: Would they refund your money if the strike continued? As Hollywood prepares for the next strike-related shoe drop, Scott Sanders is feeling an unwelcome deja vu. As one of the producers of a new film and musical adaptation of The Color Purple, Sanders has spent months poring over a meticulous release strategy for the Fantasia Barrino-directed film, which is due to hit theaters on Christmas Day. But all that hard work could be undone if Warner Bros. delays the film, as it did three years ago with another Sanders-produced musical: In the Heights was pushed back a full year to June 2021 due to the pandemic, then released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. Sanders said the studio assured him that, so far, there has been no discussion about pushing The Color Purple back to 2024. Still, he said, if the other big holiday movies or bait movies start to change, frankly, I’m going to be nervous. He added: The optimist in me thinks we have another six or seven weeks before we need to start taking Pepto Bismol. The hype around Barbie and Oppenheimer could reignite love for movies, Sanders said, but there may be few titles left to capitalize on it. Will we continue our momentum from this weekend? he said. Or are we suddenly going to pull the emergency stop in a month or two and go back to square one? If this cord is pulled, it will have a strong ripple effect. Cinemas that have barely come back from the abyss since the pandemic would be tested again, while films already dated 2024 could be forced to free up space. And without the usual influx of year-end high-profile films, this year’s awards season could look very different and, in another way, all too familiar. Worst-case scenario, every studio on the planet decides to move their movies from the fourth quarter to next year, Sanders mused. Suddenly, the last contenders for the awards are Barbie and Oppenheimer. So what’s going on?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/21/movies/barbenheimer-strike.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos