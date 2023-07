Joanna Vargas Skin Care Spa is moving to a new location in West Hollywood

Joanna Vargas Skin Care Spa has moved to a new location in West Hollywood at 1107 N. Kings Road, next to Hugo’s Restaurant. They moved from inside the Sunset Tower Hotel to a much larger space in what was originally the Old Globe Theater (also the former home of the Mocha Theater Company and more recently the 1:11 Theatre). Joanna Vargas is described as “the traveling beauty therapist for today’s celebrities and everyone who wants beautiful, glowing skin that lasts.” She is known for her powerful refining and contouring facials offered at her signature NYC+LA salons with products that reflect her unique combination of technique, technology and all-natural ingredients formulated to beautify. The West Hollywood Salon offers facials, body treatments, LED face/body treatments, massages, and oxygen treatments. Some of their most popular treatments include Triple Crown Facial, Joanna’s signature treatment that started it all. The popular facial uses three powerful technologies to trigger collagen and elastin production for immediately visible results and cumulative benefits over time. The WeHo site is currently offering a 75% introductory price on facials to new customers. “The space has been a theater since the early 70s, so they get major points from me for saving the old theater space and creating something beautiful and new out of something from the past,” said Paulo Murillo, first client and editor of this publication. “The facade of the old theater now looks like a modern airplane hangar. It’s a huge luxurious space inside. During her visit, Murillo received the Triple Crown Facial with a half-hour cleanse, LED red light therapy and The Body Booster, full leg compression. “I was walking down a red carpet later that night for the Studio One Forever premiere at Outfest, and needed a last-minute miracle to give me a boost so I could put on my best face at the event,” he said. “My beautician Shane took care of me, making sure I didn’t come out red or puffy after a facial. It left my skin glowing, even toned and firmer. I also fell asleep on his table, which never happens. I’m too stuck. Spa products are naturally potent and infuse life and vitality into aging or imbalanced skin. Joanna’s innovative approach to skincare is first to prevent, then to be effective. She believes preventative skincare is the key to lifelong happiness with your skin, and skincare at any age should be effective enough to show noticeable results. The treatment rooms have been designed to create a celebrity experience for all clients. The spa wants the West Hollywood community to know that it has arrived at 1107 N. Kings Road with an initial $75.00 discount on any facial for new customers. Other service discounts include massage, facial and body treatment packages: 10% discount on packages 3, 6 and 9

15% discount on the 12 and 24 packages Offer ends July 31, 2023, but plans never expire. To make an appointment and consult all their care offers, go to: https://joannavargas.com/

