Oppenheimer Collection at box office Day 1: Christopher Nolan’s film delivers biggest Hollywood opening of the year, mint Rs 13 crore





The highly anticipated film from director Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer, has taken Indian theaters by storm. According to early estimates shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film garnered an impressive Rs 13-14 crore on its opening day in India. Starring Cillian Murphy as theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, the film was released on July 21. There was a lot of excitement among the audience due to the iconic clash between Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. On opening day, Oppenheimer outperformed Barbie by a considerable margin. Barbie managed to collect Rs 5-5.50 crore, while Oppenheimer won the biggest opening for a Hollywood film in India this year, even surpassing Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, which hit Rs 12.50 crore on its opening day. Moreover, it outperformed Vin Diesel’s Fast X, which debuted in India with Rs 12.50 crore on May 19. The film’s success was not limited to metropolitan areas, it also resonated strongly with audiences in smaller cities and towns across the country. Critics also showered Oppenheimer with praise, praising Cillian Murphy’s outstanding portrayal of J Robert Oppenheimer. The film received 4.5 stars from The Indian Express critic Shalini Langer. Part of his review read, “It’s almost an all-Murphy show, with a lot of great actors stepping in for big roles. Nolan takes his time to initiate proceedings, and in her small role, Florence Pugh is the most impactful. Oppenheimer chronicles the historic events of World War II when Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves Jr appointed Oppenheimer to lead the top-secret Manhattan Project. Working alongside a team of dedicated scientists, Oppenheimer spent years developing and designing the world’s first atomic bombs. The culmination of their efforts came on July 16, 1945, when they witnessed the world’s first nuclear explosion, forever changing the course of history. Besides Cillian Murphy, the film also features an impressive cast, including Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon in key roles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/oppenheimer-box-office-collection-day-1-christopher-nolan-film-biggest-hollywood-opener-india-13-crore-8853867/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

