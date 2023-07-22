As fans eagerly await the release of Kanguva’s preview, here’s some exciting buzz happening in film circles. As a result, Kanguva will also have a sequel. The makers plan to release the first part on April 12, 2024, which is a week after the release of Jr. NTR’s Devara.

Disha Patani stars in this period action drama that is staged to scale. The buzz has also caused the directors to be in talks with a star Bollywood actress for the second part. We may get some clarification on that very soon.

Studio Green’s KE Gnanavel Raja is producing this mighty warrior saga on a massive budget in association with Tollywood production house UV Creations. Kanguva will be released in major Indian languages. Devi Sri Prasad delivers the tunes.

