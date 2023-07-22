‘Oppenheimer’ casting of non-Jewish actors sparks fierce debate

The casting of non-Jewish actors to play Jewish roles in Oppenheimer raised his eyebrows. However, two Jewish actors recounted Newsweek they see nothing wrong with the practice, as arguments rage over the representation of minorities in popular culture.

Christopher Nolan’s latest blockbuster Oppenheimera biographical drama about the creation of the atomic bomb, has now hit theaters, and the cast has reignited a debate about which actors should and shouldn’t star.

British comedian and writer David Baddiel told Newsweek that “not all Jewish roles should be played by a Jewish actor”, but he thinks it is important that a conversation takes place beforehand.

The historical film, centering on the invention of the atomic bomb during World War II, features the real-life characters of J. Robert Oppenheimer and Albert Einstein, both Jews. In Oppenheimer the film, they are played by Cillian Murphy and Tom Conti, neither of whom are Jewish.

Actor Cillian Murphy pictured in July 2023 promoting the film ‘Oppenheimer’, where he plays the title character, J. Robert Oppenheimer. The atomic bomb(R) creator was Jewish, but Irish actor Murphy is not, leading some to criticize the casting.

This is not an isolated incident in the entertainment industry. There are many prominent examples of non-Jewish actors portraying Jewish characters, including Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselFelicity Jones in Based on genderDaniel Craig in ChallengeRachel McAdams in DisobedienceGary Oldman in LackWill Ferrell and Kathryn Hahn in The narrowing next door, And the list continues.

Should only Jewish actors play Jewish roles?

The question of whether it is appropriate to cast non-Jewish actors in Jewish roles has been debated for many years now.

Comedian Sarah Silverman expressed her displeasure in September 2021, saying on her podcast that she didn’t blame the actors, “but collectively it’s ‘f***** up.'” Silverman spoke about the issue after reading the book Jews don’t count by Baddiel, who said Newsweek his opinion on the matter.

“I don’t blame the actors. The actors have to work (although they don’t currently, because of the strike),” Baddiel said. Newsweek. “I kinda blame the casting directors, at least if they don’t even think about it. I feel like Christopher Nolan, who seems like a very epic and grand director, is that such a conversation might seem to escape his notice. I could be wrong; maybe they spent years looking for a Jewish Oppenheimer/Einstein, but I feel like that would be dismissed as an issue.”

Newsweek contacted reps for Christopher Nolan for comment via email, but in an interview with New York TimesNolan admitted that he wrote the film with Murphy specifically in mind.

Baddiel’s acclaimed book Jews don’t count received a lot of praise when it was released in 2021. He said that since its release he noticed a small change in the cast, but mainly in the UK.

“I sometimes get calls from casting directors, who want to check with me whether actor x or y is – I’ll use the word kosher – to play a Jewish role. That’s kind of what I want. Not that every Jewish role has to be played by a Jewish actor – we know that’s not going to happen – but that there is at least a conversation about it, an acknowledgment that the question should be asked.” He added, “It seems to me that this question is asked less in the United States, which is strange because there are more Jews there than anywhere else.”

Baddiel has noted in the past that while some projects have been met with outrage over the misdirection of cultures or races, the Jewish community rarely receives the same attention.

“A casting mistake for most minorities can now lead to a film being absolutely crushed and burned if an online campaign is waged against it. But for Jews, that’s not really a problem, beyond, you know, editorials in Newsweek. There will be no protests outside cinemas about Oppenheimer, no trending hashtags on Twitter, which is good, because the truth is that kind of public outrage isn’t very Jewish. But the conversation — what this lack of outrage means for Jews — has yet to take place,” Baddiel said. Newsweek.

Newsweek contacted the Jewish NGO Anti-Defamation League and other prominent Jewish voices for comment. While many have already spoken out against Jewish characters played by non-Jews, there are others who disagree.

“My penchant as an actor is to say anyone can play anyone,” said Jewish actor Joshua Malina. Newsweek.

The 57-year-old is known for playing roles such as Will Bailey in The west wingAttorney General David Rosen on Scandal and Caltech President Siebert on The Big Bang Theory. He currently plays in Leopoldstadt on Broadway, a play about a wealthy Jewish community in Vienna.

Actors Tom Conti (left) and Cillian Murphy (right), both non-Jews, play Jewish historical figures Albert Einstein and J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s film “Oppenheimer.”

He continued, “Most of the time I only care if a Jewish role has been cast convincingly, but in an age where minority groups are considered in casting, it would be nice if Jews were recognized as such a group.”

Another Jewish actress, Stacey Nelkin, called the uproar over Gentiles playing Jewish characters “ridiculous”.

The actress-turned-self-proclaimed relationship expert claimed in 2011 that she had a relationship with Woody Allen while on the set of Annie Hall when she was 17. She told Howard Stern in 2011 that the relationship was the basis of her movie manhattan.

“As a Jewish woman who is also an actress, I find all of this ridiculous.

Acting is pretending to be someone else, nothing more,” she said. Newsweek.

As for the roles in Oppenheimersocial media users and some film critics have expressed their opinion on certain roles played by non-Jewish actors.

A columnist for the Jerusalem PostBen M. Freedom, wrote on Twitter earlier in July that while he was sure actor Murphy would be brilliant, “J. Robert Oppenheimer should have been played by a Jewish actor.”

“While the actor in the film is a white man, the real Oppenheimer was Jewish, not considered white in Europe, and his people were slaughtered in the greatest massacre in history for their ethnicity and have been slaughtered in Europe for centuries,” journalist Peter Tedeschi wrote on Twitter.

While The GuardianFilm critic Peter Bradshaw gave Oppenheimer a positive review, he suggested that writer and director Christopher Nolan may have missed the mark with his casting.

“It must be said that Nolan, rightly or wrongly, uses non-Jewish actors for Oppenheimer and Einstein, two of the most famous Jewish people in history and, in fact, does not quite understand the anti-Semitism that Oppenheimer faced as an assimilated secular American Jew,” Bradshaw wrote.

Although representation appears to be a factor, film and television producer Stefano Da Fre, who is not Jewish, suggests it may have led to negative feelings towards the Jewish community.

“Given the rise of anti-Semitism in recent years, including the mass shootings in synagogues here in our own country, and further aggravated by Holocaust deniers over several decades around the world, it is no wonder that members of the Jewish faith have felt unsafe, threatened and unheard over the past 50 years. This aspect is important in contextualizing the grievances of Jewish actors within the studio casting system. s of Hollywood.”

Da Fre, the president of Rosso Films International, went on to tell Newsweek“However, being an artist, especially an actor who is given the task of using their talent to perform a piece of material, should not be limited to identity politics. Often we use art to go beyond ourselves, to reach our souls and connect with other souls, beyond our identity, skin color or religion.”

He pointed to an upcoming example that might get more people talking. Bradley Cooper, who is not Jewish, will play Jewish American composer Leonard Bernstein in a biopic he co-wrote and directed, Maestro. Da Fre pointed out that Steven Spielberg, who is Jewish, is credited as the project’s producer, suggesting he has no problem with Cooper’s portrayal. Maestro, a Netflix version, due out later in 2023.

Bradley Cooper will play Jewish-American composer Leonard Bernstein in the upcoming biopic “Maestro,” which will hit Netflix in 2023.

“The movie looks great, but the conversation hasn’t been ‘Is this movie any good?’ Or “Has Bradley Cooper captured the character and soul in the most authentic way possible?” Instead, it was about delaying the release of the film due to Cooper’s non-Jewish ethnicity,” Da Fre said.

With a recently released blockbuster and future major movies showing instances of non-Jewish actors being cast in Jewish roles, Baddiel thinks this lessens the impact of the character’s past.

“In Oppenheimer, two well-known Jewish personalities in history [J. Robert Oppenheimer and Albert Einstein] are played by non-Jews. The other problem here is that it means Jewishness in the story becomes less important…

“If you remove the Jewishness from these characters, the story and the context are lost. That doesn’t mean non-Jews can’t play them, but it does make the game more complex, and it may seem easier for the writers to miss that context. Which it may amount to, ultimately, a kind of denial of suffering.”

Oppenheimer hit theaters everywhere now, sharing its opening weekend with Greta Gerwig Barbie in a box office showdown called “Barbenheimer.”