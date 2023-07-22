Bollywood star Celina Jaitley opens up about her stay in Dubai hospital after losing her newborn baby in heartfelt message – Reuters





Due to the sudden death of her father, the actress gave birth at 32 weeks, giving birth to her twins prematurely By web office Published: Sat 22 Jul 2023, 09:45 Bollywood actress Celina Jaitley, known for her roles in Returns from Golmaal And NO ENTRANCE wrote an emotional post on Instagram on Wednesday, opening up about the loss of her newborn baby in 2017 during a twin pregnancy. The star who became a mother to a set of twins in 2012, conceived another set of twins in 2017. Due to the sudden death of her father, she gave birth at 32 weeks and gave birth prematurely, after which she lost a child, Shamsher, to heart disease. The actress says she thinks sharing her story will help others who have had similar experiences. In her post, she wrote, “It’s taken me 5 years to come to terms with this episode in our lives, but I’ve finally found the courage to speak up about my ordeal to help the many parents who contact Peter and I as they deal with the trauma of premature birth and baby loss. Peter and I want these parents to know they can pull through.” “From personal experience, we can both vouch that your premature baby is a true survivor. #Preemies show us the power of faith and prayer and the struggle of the human spirit. Remember that most #preemies survive and lead completely normal, healthy lives. PS: Preemies are defined as babies born alive before the end of 37 weeks of #pregnancy,” the star continued. Celina, who married businessman Peter Haag in 2011, explained how, despite the bittersweet moment, she smiled ‘after a million tears’ on camera to ‘seal a happy memory’ for the blessed arrival of baby Arthur, as he headed straight to a NICU incubator at a Dubai hospital for three months. The Austria-based actor remained in the hospital’s NICU with their son Arthur as the couple experienced “feelings of frustration, intense sadness, nervousness, disappointment, guilt, anger and love,” the actress wrote in her post. “It’s very important at such a time to remember that you can be more effective as a team than individually, so watch your teamwork as parents. Talking, singing softly to your premature baby in the NICU is a great way to bond and feel close, even when you can’t hold it. Remember that impossible odds set the stage for incredible miracles.” The actor ended his post by writing, “Although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of overcoming.” READ ALSO :

