Entertainment
Lisa Ray reacts noooon to an insensitive line about Auschwitz in Bawaal | Bollywood
Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, was released July 21 on Prime Video. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s film received mixed reviews from critics, with many referencing the Holocaust in the equation of a current relationship. Now actress Lisa Ray has reacted to a line in the film that equates Auschwitz with a relationship. (Also read: Bawaal review: Hitler saves a toxic marriage in the most insensitive film of the year, so far)
Lisa Ray’s reaction
Film critic Raja Sen happened to tweet, “Apparently there’s a line in #Bawaal where Jahnvi Kapoor says Har rishta apne-apne Auschwitz se guzarta hai That’s it folks.” (The line translates to “Every relationship goes through Auschwitz.”) Reacting to the line, actor Lisa Ray reacted in disbelief with “Noooooooo.”
More reactions on Twitter
Apart from Lisa, many others also expressed their shock in the comments. One said, “Extremely callous line!” Another wrote: ‘In today’s episode Hindi movies lose their plot…’. One tweet read, “Why do these European (Auschwitz) and American (Balboa) cultural references come into our main entertainment, like we don’t have our own references. It feels so forced and contrived.” Another comment read, “Are you serious?”
What Nitesh Tiwari had said
At the trailer’s launch event, which took place in Dubai, Nitesh Tiwari broke his silence on the Hitler and WWII references in the film. He said: When creating a character, you can go back and look at events and incidents that can play a significant role in that character’s overall arc and the relationship in general. It’s not just about Hitler. There’s a lot more that you might not have seen in the trailer. Each incident has been very carefully chosen and can have an impact on the whole arc.
Meanwhile, the film’s review from the Hindustan Times read, “The most callous parts of Bawaal are saved for last, when the two visit the Auschwitz concentration camp and imagine themselves suffocated inside the gas chambers. color to the scenes. The effect is disconcerting to say the least.”
