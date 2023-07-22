Uplifting Bollywood Films Celebrating Women’s Triumph





Bollywood storytelling has undergone a significant transformation in recent years, with an increasing emphasis on female empowerment. Indian cinema has taken on the role of reflecting these changes and empowering women through compelling storytelling as societal norms change. Bollywood films have become a powerful medium to inspire, educate and spark dialogues on gender equality and women’s rights. They do this by featuring strong female characters who challenge stereotypes and shine a light on social issues affecting women. Let’s take a look at new-age Bollywood films that have adopted female empowerment as their theme, leaving a lasting impact on audiences and contributing to the wider movement for gender equality. Dangal (2016) This inspirational biographical sports drama features the journey of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat (played by Aamir Khan) and his daughters Geeta (Fatima Sana Shaikh) and Babita (Sanya Malhotra) as they break gender stereotypes and achieve success in wrestling. Queen (2014) Kangana Ranaut plays Rani, a young woman who embarks on a solo honeymoon after her fiancé calls off their wedding. The film celebrates self-discovery and empowerment as Rani learns to find her own identity and independence. Fig (2015) Deepika Padukone stars as Piku, a strong-willed woman who balances her personal and professional life while caring for her aging father (played by Amitabh Bachchan). The film showcases the strength of family ties and the resilience of women. Neerja (2016) Sonam Kapoor stars as Neerja Bhanot, a brave flight attendant who sacrifices her life to save passengers during a hijacking. The film celebrates bravery and showcases women’s ability to face adversity with courage. Tumhari Sulu (2017) Vidya Balan stars as Sulochana, a housewife who discovers her passion for radio jockey. The film emphasizes the importance of chasing one’s dreams and celebrates women’s multitasking abilities. Razi (2018) Alia Bhatt plays Sehmat Khan, an Indian spy who marries a Pakistani military officer to gather intelligence during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. The film showcases the women’s resilience and devotion to their country. Chhapak (2020) Deepika Padukone plays Malti, an acid attack survivor who fights for justice and creates a support center for acid attack victims. The film highlights the strength and courage of survivors and their journey to empowerment. Pink (2016) Taapsee Pannu stars as Minal Arora, a young woman who faces an assault case and fights for justice with the help of a retired lawyer (Amitabh Bachchan). The film addresses issues of consent and women’s rights. These new-age Bollywood films exemplify the power of storytelling in promoting women’s empowerment, breaking down stereotypes and inspiring society to value and honor women’s strength and resilience.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.jagran.com/entertainment/dangal-to-neerja-bollywood-empowering-films-celebrating-women-triumph-10089303 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos