Kartik Aaryans Katori at Samanthas Gelato: A look at Bollywood celebrities and their paw buddies





First post: July 22, 2023 4:28 p.m. HST After finishing the hectic day at work and returning to that family member who, no matter what, is waiting for you until you get home to give unconditionally Written by Northeast Live Digital Office Bollywood celebrities and their paw buddies After finishing the hectic day at work and returning to that family member, who no matter what awaits you until you come home to give unconditional love, is only happiness. This member is none other than pets. They are there to live your delicious moments and support you in your pain. Like us, our B-Town celebrities are no exception. They spend quality time with their pets and often share adorable moments on social media with their fans. From Kartik Aaryans Katori to cat Samantha Ruth Prabhus Gelato, let’s take a look at moms and dads with their furballs. Kartik and Katori Aaryan “Love is a four-legged word,” Kartik Aaryan rightly said. Not only Kartik but we are in awe of Katori Aaryan, the actors’ dog. From posing to smuggling on the trainer, Kartik often melts the hearts of his fans with cute photos and videos. The actor also maintains a Katori-specific Instagram account. Anushka Sharma and Dude The actor never misses an opportunity to show his love and fight for animal rights. She is the proud mom of a dog, whom she gave a cool name Dude. Shraddha and Shyloh Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor kindly calls her fur baby Chota Babu. She recently celebrated her pet Shyloh Kapoors’ 12th birthday and her birthday photos were all over the internet. Source: Instagram Kunal Kemmu and his dog Masti The deep bonds between humans and their four-legged companion cannot be explained in words. In memory of his dog, actor Kunal Kemmu got a tattoo of his pet, Masti. Source: Instagram Kriti Sanon and Disco-Pheobe Kriti Sanon often keeps her fans and followers updated with photos and videos of her pets Disco and Pheobe. The photo says it all, all she needs are sloppy hugs and kisses. Source: Instagram Alia and Edward Alia Bhatt is often seen spending her quality time with her social media star cat Edward. To make her 2023 Met Gala debut more special, the actor took Edward with her on this new journey. Also, the name of Alia’s children’s clothing brand is inspired by the name of her cat. Source: Instagram Read also : Josephine Chaplin, daughter of Charlie Chaplin, dies at 74 COMMENTS

