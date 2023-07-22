ViaPort very well located for the aquatic center





Maybe they should change the name of the old mall to ViaSPORT. Or VIVAPort (Spanish for living. Got it?). Or just keep the same name and double your marketing efforts to focus on how Rotterdam’s nearly derelict shopping center is reinventing itself as an entertainment and sports destination. The latest addition to the mall, announced earlier this week, will be the $40 million Capital Region Aquatics Center, an 80,000 square foot facility that will feature three swimming pools, including a 50-meter Olympic size pool and a diving platform, as well as spectator seating for 1,200 people and other amenities. The aquatic center which would host regional swim meets, recreational swimming and middle and high school swim lessons, therapy and lessons was originally intended for Mohawk Harbor in Schenectady, home of the Rivers Casino. This would have been a convenient site, especially for people walking from downtown Schenectady. Visitors would have had no trouble finding it. And with the casino, a potential new hockey rink, outdoor and indoor entertainment area, hotels, retail operations, and the harbor itself, such a facility was certainly a good thematic choice for the property. But an 80,000 square foot building, plus parking for 1,200 people, might have been a tight fit and actually limited other potential tenants more suited to the property. Without the aquatic center, Mohawk Harbor might be able to attract new tenants more suited to the property. The Old Mall offers an easily accessible location just off Interstate 890 and close to the Thruway, ample open parking, and plenty of room to set up without crowding out other mall sites. As a destination, the old mall already offers a rare upstate New York aquarium, bingo hall, movie theater, ax throwing venue, arcade, and a few dining options. With more space to fill and the allure of existing attractions and the new aquatic center, this could open up opportunities for more venues to consider moving to ViaPort. With expanded dining options, the old mall itself could become its own destination, even helping to fill local hotel rooms and attracting more people to downtown Schenectady. Although it will no longer be located in the City of Schenectady, sales tax, property taxes and other income generated by the aquatic center will continue to flow into Schenectady County. And the Aquatics Center would still be close enough to downtown and with access to CTDA bus service that it could be used by local residents, SUNY Schenectady students, and Schenectady school children for competitions and recreation. Other vacant or decaying malls in the state and nation could look to ViaPort as a model for reinventing themselves. The aquatic center is not yet done. He still has to raise funds for the construction. But this location should not only encourage long-term visitors, but also contributors right now. Long live ViaPort! Categories: Editorial, Opinion

