Music@Menlo retraces the history of chamber music | Culture & Leisure

The main series of the [email protected] festival this summer is a set of six concerts tracing the history of chamber music from the 18th century to the present day.
It all started last Saturday, July 15 at the Spieker Center for the Arts on the Menlo School campus, with a medley concert of 10 works by six early 18th-century Baroque composers. What from the program might seem like a mix turned out to be clean, colorful and splendid work by a variety of performers.
Part of the concert consisted of arias from odes and cantatas by the two most famous composers of the time, Johann Sebastian Bach and George Frideric Handel. All were sung by soprano Erika Baikoff. Experienced in opera as well as concert singing, she played a Wagnerian Rhine Maiden Baikoff has a rich, powerful, full-bodied voice that carried Handel’s warm phrasing to perfection. The best article was Let the Bright Seraphim from Handels’ oratorio Samson. Baikoff’s voice was so full that listeners couldn’t make out a word she was singing. But with such quality and quantity of sound, it didn’t matter.
Most of Bach’s and Handel’s pieces were chosen so that Baikoff would be accompanied, often in phrase-by-sentence imitation, by a trumpet. It was played by David Washburn with a warmth and richness that matches Baikoff’s voice well. A full set filled out the harmony and provided heavy solo work for cellist Dmitri Atapine and violinist Aaron Boyd in the pieces where Washburn did not play.
For an entirely instrumental work, the concert offered concertos by four composers. Of course, these were to include Antonio Vivaldi, who wrote more concertos than anyone and did so for a wide variety of instruments. His works here were a flute concerto in D major and a bassoon concerto in A minor. The soloists, flautist Sooyun Kim and bassoonist Peter Kolkay, had also played in some of the ensembles accompanying Baikoff’s tunes. Here they had the chance to take center stage.
Vivaldis’ flute concerto has a generous selection of bird calls, while his bassoon concerto is full of the fast putter for which the bassoon is well suited. But both concertos also have long lyrical passages to make their instruments sing. Kim played with great precision and breath control, while Kolkay was lively and vehement.
A third solo concerto (it was called a sonata but the set was identical to the concertos) was for trumpet in D major by Giuseppe Torelli. It gave Washburn a chance to be formal and declamatory. He also rested throughout the slow movement, when the piece turned into a violin concerto for ensemble leader Ani Kavafian.
Kavafian also conducted a remarkable concerto in D major for four violins, without accompaniment, by Georg Philipp Telemann. It was an immensely lively and busy work, full of canonical imitative passages, descending through the four violins, then twisting and ascending.
The concert concluded with a piece for 10 instrumentalists, a concerto grosso in D minor by Francesco Geminiani. It featured interaction between a small ensemble of soloists, here four in number, led by violinist Chad Hoopes, and a larger group that is the ancestor of the orchestra in a modern concerto. It takes the form of a set of variations on La follia, a popular tune of the time.
If Baikoff’s voice was the highlight of the concert, the instrumentalists reached their peak in the striking concerto by Telemann, followed by the solo work of the two concertos by Vivaldi. But everything about this concert was delicious and charming as only the best baroque music, well played, can be.
Audiences who arrived early heard a prelude at Martin Family Hall elsewhere on campus. This included two works from Opus 1 for piano and strings in C minor: Beethovens Piano Trio, Op. 1 No. 3 and Erno Dohnanyis Piano Quintet No. 1. Both were lively and dynamic, the Dohnanyi lighter than its Brahmsian antecedents and the Beethoven anchored by Angie Zhangs a distinct evocation of the style of fortepiano of around 1800 on a modern grand piano.
At press time, tickets were still available for the 20th and 21st Century main stage programs on July 30 and August 5. The prelude concerts are free and tickets can be reserved from 9 a.m. on the day of the performance. Tickets and information are on musicatmenlo.org.