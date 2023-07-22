Delhi: Casting director arrested for tricking women into roles in Bollywood movies





Image source: REP Delhi: Casting director arrested for cheating on women Man detained for cheating: A casting director has been arrested for allegedly tricking women into offering them roles in non-existent Bollywood films on social media, Delhi police said on Saturday (July 22). The accused was identified as Sunny Kumar Verma from Uttarakhands Haridwar. The matter came to light when a woman on May 12 alleged in her complaint that she had been cheated out of more than 20,000 rupees by a casting manager on Instagram. According to her complaint, the woman had responded to an Instagram post from a casting director who had solicited proposals from female leads to audition in Hindi films. She shared her photos and details with the person and received an email back in which the terms and conditions of the movie Elaan 2 were mentioned, a senior police official said. She was asked by post to deposit a “refundable guarantee” of Rs 13,500 into the company’s account within four hours to lock in her role, which she did. On April 29, the man again texted her on WhatsApp regarding a role in another film Jee le Zarra and demanded 9,800 rupees as a deposit, police said. The woman again complied, however, after the transaction, this time she did not receive a confirmation mail. Accused blocks woman on social media The man blocked her on WhatsApp and Instagram on May 10, police said. The police opened the investigation and found the cell phone number used to message the woman to a certain Sunny Kumar Verma. They also discovered that the bank account the money was transferred to was registered in the name of one of his family members, Deputy Police Commissioner (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said. After his arrest, Verma revealed that he studied event management and ran an event management company IMG until 2020 from Kalka in Panchkula. He claimed to have organized various events attended by several Bollywood celebrities, DCP said. Verma posted several photos of himself with celebrities on his Instagram account and gained a decent following. He had 62,000 followers on the Facebook-owned app at the time of his arrest. However, his business suffered huge losses during the COVID pandemic and in order to maintain his lavish lifestyle, he began attracting young women for roles in Bollywood films, which were never made, police said. Police discovered that hundreds of women responded with their wallets to his Instagram story for the auditions. He was found to have taken money from several of them as a “security deposit” and spent it on personal expenses, police said. (With PTI inputs) READ ALSO | Doctors at AIIMS Delhi perform complex surgery and remove a 6-inch long knife from the man’s back READ ALSO | Delhi: Man hit with iron bar, robbed over Rs 14 lakh from Sarai Rohilla

