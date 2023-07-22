How India’s middle class came to define Bollywood





Despite all its diversity, India’s vast population is bound together by its love of Hindi cinema or Bollywood as it is colloquially known. When India became independent seventy-six years ago, the Hindi-language film industry, one of its many regional film enterprises, did not have as much of a hold as it does today. Yet its effect on the population has intrigued researchers and pop culture enthusiasts for years. In a 2007 article published in the Quarterly Indian International CenterRachel Dwyer, author and former Emeritus Professor of Indian Cultures and Film at SOAS, University of London, points out that there is no major ethnography of Indian film audiences. The earliest evidence of an interest in recording the sociological impact of the Indian film industry was through the Report of the Indian Cinematographic Committee (1927-1928), which was limited to the opinions of the elite. Despite this shortcoming, however, Dwyer gleans relevant insights from this survey, such as the upper-class belief that cinema was not an important cultural form, even though some notable early industry players emerged from it. With the economic liberalization of the 1990s giving rise to a middle class with the greatest purchasing power, Bollywood once again entered the mainstream. awareness. By the 1980s, elites shunned Bollywood because its largely populist content appealed primarily to urban working-class men. With the economic liberalization of the 1990s giving rise to a middle class with the greatest purchasing power, Bollywood once again entered the mainstream. awareness. Drawing on Bourdieu’s analysis of taste in French society, Dwyer defines the Indian middle classes as the national bourgeoisie creating a hegemonic view of Indian culture perpetuated through governmental organizations – academies, universities, museums, etc., despite the plurality of its cultures and social mores. The taste of these middle classes has become a cultural capital that has determined the popularity of any cultural offer. Dwyer, however, differentiates the old middle classes from the new middle classes that have emerged over the past century. The latter, according to her, belong to the upper end of the economic spectrum, they have non-land wealth and they speak English as one of their main languages. This group of consumers has made Hindi cinema successful in recent decades by giving it cultural legitimacy, challenging the values ​​of the old middle classes. The change in economic status was best reflected in the themes and subjects of films being made. Dwyer points out that the old middle classes prefer cinema that depicts social realities without resorting to melodrama, often focusing on issues of caste, class and gender. In the 1990s, the equation changed with the emergence of a new generation of movies that focused on romance, songs, shiny new stars, and the use of better marketing strategies. She quotes Ashis Nandy, an Indian political psychologist, social theorist and critic, to establish that this new commercial cinema accentuated the perception that the lower middle classes had of the upper middle class. Dwyer thinks that this culture espoused by the new middle classes may be close to that of the lower middle classes but differs in that its opportunities for a consumerist lifestyle are those of the wealthy. At the same time, the old middle classes may see this perception as a mimicry of their culture, which may lead them to despise it. Concluding that a study of Bollywood offers insight into how modern India works, Dwyer dwells on major cinematic themes that have been tracked in recent years. The films in question are about social mobility, fantasies of wealth and, in particular, ideas of consumption closely tied to romance, she writes, adding the caveat that the predominance of middle-class values ​​in Hindi cinema does not mean that its audience is entirely middle-class. Yet, this trend reflects a widespread social shift where consumerist travel, clothing and lifestyle fantasies can be enjoyed by global Indian youth moving freely around the world. Support JSTOR everyday! Join our new membership program on Patreon today.

Resources JSTOR is a digital library for scholars, researchers and students. JSTOR Daily readers get free access to the original research behind our JSTOR stories. By: Rachel Dwyer Quarterly Indian International Center, Vol. 33, n° 3/4, India 60 (winter 2006-spring 2007), pp. 222–231 India International Center

