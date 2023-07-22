Bigg Boss 14 Famous Nikki Tamboli Upon Entering Bollywood: Will Never Compromise My Talent





Nikki Tamboli has become one of the biggest names in the Indian television industry. The beautiful actress started her acting career in the South Indian industry. She has acted in popular South Indian films like Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu, Kanchana 3 and Thippara Meesam. However, her breakthrough came after appearing on the controversial but popular reality show Bigg Boss season 14. The 26-year-old actress has managed to capture all eyeballs since her entrance and stole the show from famous celebrities. Kanchana 3 fame received praise for its clever game plan, top-notch fashion sense, and sense of humor, especially its signature word “Hain”. She became the show’s 2nd runner-up. Although she didn’t win the show, Nikki Tamboli ended up becoming a sensation and one of the most memorable and sexiest contestants in Bigg Boss history. After a successful stint in Bigg Boss, Nikki Tamboli also participated in season 11 of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Initially, she was seen as a weak contender, but she managed to prove everyone wrong and became the 2nd runner-up. She was also featured in some music videos, with the song Number Likh featuring Tony Kakkar becoming a huge hit. Now Bigg Boss fame is venturing into the OTT world with the movie Puppy Love. Nikki Tamboli on her role in Puppy Love In a recent interview with Free Press Journal, Nikki Tamboli talked about her upcoming movie, Puppy Love, and her plans to break into Bollywood. Speaking about her role in the film, the 26-year-old revealed, “In the film, I play a real-life-like Punjabi NRI girl. The directors felt that I would be well suited for the role, given my real-life bubbly personality. Since the story revolves around my character, it will be a great opportunity for me to show off my acting skills.” Take a look at the post here Nikki Tamboli on her plans to enter Bollywood Asked about his Bollywood debut, the Bigg Boss star revealed: It’s definitely on my hit list, new opportunities are slowly coming and I want to show the world that I’m more than just a pretty face, That said, I won’t choose any random offers in Bollywood, The role must justify my talent I’m sure and no compromise is allowed. On the work front Nikki Tamboli is best known for her work in South Indian cinema. She has gained wide recognition through her appearances in reality TV shows Bigg Boss season 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Recently, she was featured in an item number of the movie Jogira Sara Ra Ra. READ ALSO : Sumbul Touqeer Khan, famous in Bigg Boss 16, is ready for his next TV show; Title revealed

