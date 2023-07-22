Josephine Chaplin, actress and daughter of Charlie Chaplin, has died aged 74





Chaplin was born in California in 1949 to her father Charlie and his fourth wife Oona ONeill, and was the sixth of 11 children fathered by the comedy icon. She pursued her own acting career and was best known for starring in Pier Paolo Pasolini’s The Canterbury Tales in 1972. Charlie Chaplin celebrates his 84th birthday with Josephine and Nicholas SistovarisNik Wheeler/Sygma via Getty Images She first appeared on screen in the 1952 film Limelight, aged three, which was written, directed and starred by her father. She went on to star in British, Italian, German and Canadian films, but was best known for her work in French cinema. This included work in films such as 1974’s Red Nights and 1976’s Shadow of a Summer.. She has also appeared in French television series including The Investigations of Commissioner Maigret, Hemingway and The mask. She was a long-time resident of Paris and ran the Chaplin office there on behalf of her siblings for years. She also sponsored a statue of her father in Waterville, Ireland, where the family have often vacationed over the years. In 1978 Josephine and her family made headlines when two men stole her father’s body and coffin, after he died in Switzerland on Christmas Day 1977. The men attempted to extort the family but they refused to pay the ransom, and Charlie Chaplin’s remains were found 11 weeks later. Chaplin was married to Greek businessman Nicholas Sistovaris from 1969 until 1977, when they divorced. She then lived with French actor Maurice Ronet until his death in 1983. She then married archaeologist Jean-Claude Gardin in 1989, and the couple remained together until his death in 2013. More like this Chaplin is survived by his sisters, Geraldine, Victoria, Jane and Annette, brothers Michael, Eugene and Christopher, and sons Charly, Julien and Arthur.

