Acting Labor leader may not help in Hollywood strikes at home

President Biden appears to have accepted the fate of his Secretary of Labor nominee Julie Su, who will continue to serve as acting secretary, even though her confirmation bid is all but doomed to the Senate.

But the White House, which has praised Su as a preeminent negotiator, particularly on California labor issues, has been reluctant to bring her into the Hollywood strikes.

We are monitoring the situation closely, a Department of Labor spokesperson told The Times.

Su, who served as California’s Labor chief before joining the Biden administration as U.S. Assistant Secretary of Labor in 2021, played a key role in leading an agency that has been crucial to Bidens’ national agenda and re-election message. If confirmed, she would be Bidens’ first Asian American Cabinet Secretary.

Biden, a self-proclaimed pro-union president, kicked off his 2024 campaign with a speech to union workers in Philadelphia in June and put union members at the heart of his re-election strategy. But several labor disputes heating up across the country, including strikes in Hollywood, threaten to overturn that argument.

The president threw his support behind union workers and called for fair pay and benefits for striking writers and actors in their ongoing dispute with studios that has crippled Hollywood.

At the same time, Biden struggled to get his own senior Labor official confirmed. The White House recently called on centrist senses Joe Manchin III (DW.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Arizona) to solicit support for Su.

Manchin had said he would oppose his confirmation due to concerns about his more progressive past. Sinema did not say how she planned to vote, but a statement from the White House on Friday that Su would continue as acting secretary amounted to a tacit acknowledgment that she did not have enough votes to win confirmation.

The White House had hoped Sus’s role in brokering a deal between California dockworkers and their employers in June would add momentum to a bid that had been stalled since February. Su, who has relationships with both sides in the port dispute, was able to help break a year-long impasse over a collective bargaining agreement.

Administration officials cited the incident as evidence of Sus’ sharp abilities as a mediator, and as another reason the Senate should uphold her.

She is highly skilled, experienced and has a proven track record when it comes to serving the working people of the Americas and our economy, a White House official said Friday. Acting Secretary Su recently secured a major labor agreement at West Coast ports, ensuring our supply chains remain strong for businesses, farmers and working families across the Americas.

But as the Hollywood strikes and a separate strike by hundreds of Los Angeles hotel workers escalate, the White House has maintained its public involvement in general statements of support for unions. No one is monitoring the talks, but several officials scattered across the administration are in contact with all parties involved, a White House official told The Times.

Su has also been silent on Hollywood strikes. She has no plans to repeat a trip she made to Los Angeles in June to intervene in the port dispute.

Unions, too, seem uninterested in a heavy-handed response from the Biden administration.

Ellen Stutzman, the Writers Guild of Americas’ chief negotiator, thanked President Biden, his administration and all of our elected allies supporting writers in a statement, but added that only studios can end the strike by negotiating a fair deal.

SAG-AFTRA declined a request for comment.

Sus’ position in Washington, meanwhile, remains embarrassing. She still has the strong backing of the White House, which has vowed to continue pushing for her nomination despite little evidence of a campaign to secure her confirmation.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to say on Tuesday whether senior officials were still meeting nightly in a war room to share updates on his appointment.

Instead, the White House relied on a little-known federal code to keep her in the acting role indefinitely. When then-Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh left the administration in March, Su, as his deputy, automatically became acting secretary. This role allows him to serve as Secretary of Labor until a successor is confirmed.

Sus opponents criticized the new strategy of the White House. For months, they have called on Biden administration officials to withdraw his nomination. Now that the White House plans to keep her in the interim position indefinitely, we can expect those calls to intensify.

I am of the view that this use of probate law violates the constitutional advice and consent provision and would potentially open up any [Department of Labor] action led by Julie Sus to legal challenges, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) said in a letter to Biden, calling on the president to withdraw Sus’ nomination.

If your administration deems Ms. Su cannot receive the necessary votes for confirmation, then you must rescind her nomination, wrote Cassidy, the top Republican on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Any attempt to circumvent the will of Congress, especially its constitutionally mandated role of advice and consent, is unacceptable.

A spokesperson for Stand Against Su, which describes itself as a coalition of small businesses, freelancers, tip workers and franchisees working together to oppose Julie Su, said the new strategy represents Biden unwilling to face the truth.

Julie Su arrived at the last minute to chair a West Coast ports deal that was nearing completion. The subsequent lack of action by labor departments in other labor disputes speaks to its lack of negotiation skills, Rachel Tripp, a spokeswoman for the group, told The Times in a statement.

Tripp criticized Biden and Su for allowing labor leaders to hold the U.S. economy hostage, and pointed to the presidents’ decision to bring in senior White House adviser Gene Sperling to monitor discussions with autoworkers as evidence that Su was not up to the task.

This is not what leadership looks like, she added. This is further proof that Su is not the right choice for the top job position.