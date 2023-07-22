The Jefferson County Fair is Open and Filled with Exhibits, Entertainment, Food and More | News

BROOKVILLE A man who grew up on a farm in York County and was involved in raising and showing animals for 4-H as a boy was named a Jefferson County Fair Friend this year.

Recognized for his dedication to the fair and the countless hours of volunteer work he has put in, Wayne Jackson received the award from Mark Critz of the AP Department of Agriculture. Jackson is currently chairman of the Jefferson County Fair Authority. He volunteered at the fairgrounds for many years and was recognized for his service to the fair. He also received citations from State Senator Cris Dush and State Representative Brian Smith.

The prizes were awarded after the opening ceremonies on Monday evening. The guest speaker was Ryan Henretty, who spoke about the importance of community.

Claire Haines and Elena Plyler, Queen and Princess of the 2022 Jefferson County Fairgrounds, spoke about their activities over the past year and thanked everyone for the opportunity to serve.

Montgomery County Judge Carolyn Carluccio, the Republican nominee for the AP State Supreme Court, visited the fair Monday night. As soon as I walked onto the fairgrounds, she said, I felt welcome and a strong sense of community. From my mint chip ice cream cone and hot sausage sandwich to visiting the kids and their pigs at the pork parlor, everything about the Jefferson County Fair was a wonderful experience. The rain wasn’t going to stop me or the citizens of Jefferson County from enjoying the evening!

Due to thunderstorms moving through the area, the Monday night tractor pull by Mercer’s Hunter Pulling has been cancelled.

Also canceled this week are the daily performances of Cirque Aventure, which was involved in a car accident last week.

The fair continues this week with activities for children in the new 1880s Pioneer Experience. Children will have the opportunity to learn what it was like to milk a cow, collect eggs, play in a corn maze, pick apples, use an old-fashioned washboard to wash their clothes and much more as they travel back in time to an 1880s farmhouse.

Also on hand throughout the week is Bar C Petting Zoo, which features pet friends as well as animals new to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. Accommodating youngsters halfway through will be cartoon favorites including the Paw Patrols Marshall, My Little Kitty, Cocomelon, Dora the Explorer and more.

Exhibits will be open throughout the fair, with Jefferson County History Center board members and staff leading visitors on tours of the historical exhibits in the Songer Building from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

While touring the exhibits in the Shields (blue) building, visitors will also have the opportunity to vote for their pick in this year’s Favorite Baby competition. Nineteen babies are presented, the winner will be announced on Saturday evening. Proceeds from the contest will be donated to Penn Highlands DuBois NICU.

Grandstand shows will offer visitors a mud bog on Thursday, All American Rodeo Company’s Rawhide Professional Rodeo on Friday and the Derbydog Demolition Derby on Saturday.

A variety of musical groups will entertain each evening on the community stage.

More than 25 food vendors along the midway will offer traditional fair dishes, as well as new specialties this year. Commercial sellers will also have information about goods and services.

Bartlebaugh Amusements carnival rides and games open at 5 p.m. daily and 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

Toni Facchine, member of the fair authority, invites everyone to come and join us at the fair. The food is fantastic, the track events exciting and best of all, get out there and make new memories with old friends.

Admission to the fair is $10 per person and includes parking, admission to all activities, and unlimited carnival rides.