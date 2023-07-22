Rakesh Roshan to Direct Documentary About His Family’s Bollywood Legacy





Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is set to produce a documentary highlighting the illustrious legacy of three generations of the Roshan family in Bollywood. Directed by Shashi Ranjan, the documentary will pay tribute to the family’s contributions to the Indian film industry, beginning with Rakesh’s father, legendary music manager Roshan Lal Nagrath. The project aims to showcase the journey of the Roshan family, from the emergence of Roshan Lal Nagrath as a renowned musical director in the 1950s and 1960s to the continued success of his sons, Rakesh and Rajesh Roshan, in acting, conducting and music. The legacy now thrives thanks to Rakesh’s son, Hrithik Roshan, one of today’s biggest Bollywood superstars. Roshan Lal Nagrath, Hrithik Roshan’s grandfather, was a famous musical director known for his unique blend of Hindustani folk and classical music. His musical genius flourished from 1950 to 1967, collaborating with iconic singers like Mohammad Rafi, Mukesh, Talat Mahmood and Lata Mangeshkar. Meanwhile, Rajesh continued his father’s musical legacy, creating many iconic songs for the Hindi film industry. He has successfully collaborated with acclaimed artists like Kishore Kumar, Basu Chatterjee, Dev Anand, Mohammad Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. Rakesh first made his mark as an actor before moving on to directing hit films such as “Karan Arjun”, “Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai”, “Koi Mil Gaya” and the “Krrish” franchise. Following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, Hrithik Roshan rose to immense stardom and carried on the family’s remarkable legacy. Additionally, Rajesh’s daughter, Pashima Roshan, is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with ‘Ishq Vishk 2’, further cementing the Roshan family’s enduring presence in the film industry. The documentary promises to be a star affair, featuring exclusive interviews with many Bollywood celebrities who have collaborated with the Roshan family over the years. Archival footage will also be included to add depth to the exploration of the family’s cinematic journey. With a style reminiscent of Netflix India’s “The Romantics,” the documentary aims to captivate audiences with its behind-the-scenes look at the influential Roshan family. Under the direction of Shashi Ranjan, filming for the documentary has already begun, featuring celebrities closely associated with the Roshans. The filmmakers plan to release the documentary by the end of this year or early next year. In addition to this exciting documentary project, Rakesh Roshan is actively working on the fourth installment of the popular “Krrish” film franchise. The highly anticipated “Krrish 4” is expected to go into production in mid-2024. Rakesh passionately honed the film’s script and concept, aiming to elevate it to the level of Hollywood superhero movies. To achieve this vision, he called on the talents of director Karan Malhotra, known for his work in “Agneepath”.

