Hollywood actors are on strike. But on Broadway, the show must go on. – Rolling stone





The actors now have taken to the streets, walking side by side on picket lines with members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) after failing to secure a fair contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). It’s a week-long SAG-AFTRA strike, and as actors and writers fight for their futures, a union representing Broadway crew members reached a tentative agreement with the Broadway League and Disney Theatrical Productions on Thursday, averting their own potential strike. As entertainment unions pause on upcoming movies and streaming shows — excluding some non-AMPTP independent productions that can continue filming because they’ve met SAG-AFTRA terms — Broadway shows will continue. The Actors’ Equity Association represents more than 51,000 stage managers and actors across the country and oversees all theatrical work in the United States, which means onstage work is not part of the SAG-AFTRA strike. But the overlap exists. In fact, many actors are members of both unions: think of Josh Groban in Sweeney ToddBen Platt in Paradeand Daniel Radcliffe in the next We ride happily. For Kate Shindle, president of the Actors’ Equity Association, it is important to support sibling unions. “Workers are fed up,” Shindle wrote in a statement to rolling stone. “For too long, the arts and entertainment industry has relied on unpaid and underpaid labor to keep the lights on – and, in some cases, to create massive wealth.” Striking SAG-AFTRA member James Mathis III pickets with other SAG-AFTRA members and striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers outside Warner Bros. Studio on July 17, 2023 in Burbank, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images The Broadway League, which represents producers, presenters and industry CEOs, was not exempt from strike threats. Actors’ Equity negotiated with the Broadway League in mid-January to establish a new touring contract, and cast a strike authorization vote in April on all national Broadway tours. That same month, Actors’ Equity approved a new touring deal that included more competitive salaries, producer-paid housing options, and new coverage models for cast and stage managers who became ill or injured. Editor’s Choice The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which recently announced a tentative agreement, represents members of the Broadway crew who fall under the “pink contract.” Workers on the “pink contract” work as stagehands, costumers, make-up artists and hairdressers. They are hired by the production and work on out-of-town tryouts, then go to Broadway or a touring show. Tendency Prior to the tentative agreement, the union had made progress on employer-provided housing for tour crews and maintained employer-provided health care without digging into other plans. Without these crew members, who are involved in 45 theatrical productions – 28 Broadway shows and 17 touring shows – audiences might have witnessed a familiar Broadway break. Theater productions have taken a serious financial hit during the pandemic and still need a post-Covid boost, Shindle said. “When you see an Equity show in your community, you’re not just voting for fair wages and benefits for arts workers on stage and behind the scenes, you’re also supporting all of the nearby small businesses that depend on healthy local theater for their own survival,” Shindle said. rolling stone. “Buy a ticket, go see a show and make sure these institutions survive.”

