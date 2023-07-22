Director Ryan Coogler reveals why Steph Curry lifted the lid on Underrated doc (EXCLUSIVE)

nba star Steph Curry motivates others to take their best shot on Apple TV Stephen Curry: underrated.

The documentary film tells the intimate details of Currys arise from in his own words the undersized, skinny kid who was just trying to figure out how to get to a four-time NBA champion.

Documentary producers, director of Black Panther Ryan Coogler And Unanimous medias Eric Peytonrevealed the Golden State Warriors The star wanted to pull back the curtain on his personal life to reframe the documentary about the celebrity athlete, in quotes.

On the surface, someone could cancel this movie, but it’s a movie about the power of being seen, Coogler told the Daily News.

He added: That was the most important thing I think Steph did was allow himself to be open at a time when he was trying to accomplish so many things that require so much focus. Trying to take a team to the playoffs, trying to finish your undergraduate degree, trying to break a record three points. All of these things were happening as he opened up his house and allowed us to follow him to games and film his children.

The doc highlights several pivotal moments in Currys’ journey, including his three years with Davidson back when he was in college, a time when his athletic abilities were initially underestimated. It’s a word the athlete now proudly embraces as Badge of Honor.

He knew who he was, so when he started to get over people’s opinions, he stayed who he was, Peyton noted. And so you start using it as your superpower, like that chip on your shoulder to keep proving people wrong.

Viewers get to witness some of those game-winning milestones, like the moment he broke a record at Madison Square Gardena celebration he shared with familiar faces.

I think there’s a common thread in the movie, the celebrity interactions with Steph. Lebron come to his college game, [Kevin Durant] stop and show her some love at the after party after the record is broken, Spike Lee interaction with him, Reggie Miller profile reading.

The story continues

You have athletes and celebrities who may have their own stories of being underrated at one time, but they are no longer underrated. We recognize their greatness. You see greatness responding and reacting and supporting other greatnesses. Another greatness being Steph.

This is especially evident in an unexpected scene where a historic greatness-for-greatness exchange took place after Currys’ victory at Madison Square Garden.

Little did we know Spike Lee would show up at his Subway commercial shoot to have it autographed, Coogler shared of the time the Do the Right Thing director asked Curry to autograph a copy of the Daily News with an article titled Madison Steph Garden.

I went to see Spike and saw where he had this article in his office. It’s on the wall. I think he also has the stat sheet. It was pretty crazy. I took a picture.

In an interview with TODAYCurry recalled scenes from the documentary that also blew him away.

Even I learned a lot about my own story, because you kind of hear other people’s perspectives on its impact.

It’s an impact that both Coogler and Peyton hope to see live.

Stephen Curry: Underrated is streaming now on AppleTV.