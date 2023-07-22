Entertainment
When Akshay Kumar Changed His Original Name Inspired By This Bollywood Actor
Akshay Kumar was born Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia.
His name change has a connection to 90s actor Kumar Gaurav.
There was a time in the Hindi film industry when before becoming stars, actors used to change their names. Be it Dilip Kumar, Madhubala, Jeetendra or Rajesh Khanna, this formula has proven to be a hit for many stars. They reached the pinnacle of their career with their exceptional choice of storylines and powerful performances. Even Akshay Kumar changed his name from Rajeev Bhatia. Do you know why? Today, let’s dive deeper into how Rajeev Bhatia came to be known as Akshay Kumar. His name change also has a connection to 90s actor Kumar Gaurav. Continue reading.
Aspiring actors often leave no stone unturned when it comes to rising to fame by changing their name. One of them was Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia who came back to Mumbai and became a martial arts teacher. He was also a busy model. Suddenly, luck turned in his favor as director Mahesh Bhatt was filming for Aaj and he wanted a karate instructor. The role only lasted a few seconds, but Rajiv Bhatia wanted to get into the film industry, so he agreed. The film turned out to be a box office disaster, but it changed Rajiv Bhatias’ life. It was while filming Aajs that he decided to change his name to Akshay Kumar.
In a previous interview, he revealed he had a 4.5 second role in the film. He used to watch the acting of Kumar Gaurav, whose name was Akshay in the movie. Akshay Kumar liked the name so much that one day he went to court and got his name changed. He said, And I just wanted to change my name, and I went to Bandra East court and did it. I have a full certificate as proof [of my name change].”
Apparently he also had his business cards printed with the same name and then went to work. He believes he got lucky and after that he started making movies. He finally made his debut in the lead role with Saugandh in 1991. 1992 saw his breakthrough with the thriller film Khiladi, which earned him the nickname Khiladi Kumar. He quickly made a name for himself as an action hero with movies like Deedar, Mohra, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Suhaag and Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi. The rest, as they say, is history.
