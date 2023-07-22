Entertainment
A woman says she has a crush on Tom Cruise. Watch how the actor reacts | Tendency
It’s a dream come true for fans to meet their favorite actors. And if you get to interact with them, it can turn out to be one of the best feelings for someone. Just how this Instagram user felt when she got the chance to meet Tom Cruise at the Mission Impossible 7 premiere. She shared a video that shows her in a fun chat with the actor where she confesses that he’s not only her crush but also her mother. Hearing this, Tom Cruise reacts in a funny but sweet way.
The Instagram user who goes by grace_trx shared a video that shows his interaction with the actor. She also added a detailed description to share her feelings about meeting him. I had the sweetest time with @tomcruise when it premiered in Mission Impossible 7. If you know me you’ll know how much that means to me as I’ve loved him as an actor and his movies since high school. The undivided attention to listen to my story, reaching out to him to gently shake my hand – he made me feel like I was the only person there. He also came back to me to check that I had taken the perfect photo of us, after he had already moved on to other fans, she shared.
What does the video of Tom Cruise and his fan show?
The video opens to show Tom Cruise staring at the camera with a smile on his face. The Instagram user goes on to share her story where she explains how 30 years ago her mother told her father she had a crush on Tom Cruise. She then adds that she recently revealed to her father that the actor is also her crush. What’s interesting is how the actor laughs after hearing the story and jokingly adds, I hope your dads will agree with that.
Take a look at the video showing Tom Cruises sweet response to a fan:
It didn’t take long for the video to go viral. So far, it has racked up almost 2.8 million views and the numbers are growing rapidly. Moreover, the share received several comments from people.
Here’s how Instagram users reacted to this Tom Cruise video:
Bro is a generational crush, an Instagram user posted. Toms has really been his dad’s villain, another joked. You deserve a lot of credit for getting this story out consistently in front of an absolute legend, praised a third. I love how Tom took the time to listen, didn’t push you around and was classy as always. That’s why he’s a movie star, added a fourth. How could you actually have a conversation with him? If I were you, I would have forgotten how to speak as soon as he approached me, wrote a fifth.
