How ‘Sound of Freedom’ took on Hollywood and won

After being dumped by Disney, an independent religious studio used the film to beat Hollywood at its own game Get the latest news from Father Raymond J. de Souza straight to your inbox Register Photo by Fred Hayes/Getty Images for Angel Studios

Content of the article A culture too captivated by commercial criteria measures the success of a film by its box office receipts. It’s like considering Beyonc better than Beethoven because she sells more albums.

Advertisement 2 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

THIS CONTENT IS FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY Enjoy the latest local, national and international news. Exclusive items from Conrad Black, Barbara Kay, Rex Murphy and others. Plus, special-edition newsletters and virtual events on the NP Platform and First Reading.

Unlimited online access to the National Post and 15 news sites with one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on.

Daily puzzles, including New York Times crossword puzzles.

Support local journalism. SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE ARTICLES Enjoy the latest local, national and international news. Exclusive items from Conrad Black, Barbara Kay, Rex Murphy and others. Plus, special-edition newsletters and virtual events on the NP Platform and First Reading

Unlimited online access to the National Post and 15 news sites with one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on.

Daily puzzles, including New York Times crossword puzzles.

Support local journalism. SIGN UP FOR MORE ARTICLES Create an account or log in to continue your reading experience. Access items from across Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.

Enjoy additional items per month.

Receive email updates from your favorite authors.

Content of the article Yet that’s how the industry measures success, and the most surprising film this summer in that regard is Sound of Freedom, starring Jim Caviezel, who is most famous for playing Jesus nearly 20 years ago in The Passion of the Christ. The image is about rescuing victims of human trafficking. Sound of Freedom was directed by two Catholic filmmakers from Mexico, Eduardo Verstegui and Alejandro Monteverde.

Content of the article On its opening day, July 4, it beat the latest episode of Indiana Jones, in which Harrison Ford finally does the inconceivable fantastic and runs for president at age 81. Sound of Freedom currently sits behind the last Mission Impossible film, but before the last of the Spiderman franchise. It’s possible that moviegoers just want to be told a story that hasn’t been told to them before, many times. The next mission impossible for Tom Cruise may well be to persuade a Hollywood studio to commission a new script.

Advertisement 3 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Yet even a creatively bankrupt Hollywood pays attention to the bottom line. Sound of Freedom, which was made on a budget of less than US$15 million (C$20 million), is proving to be fabulously profitable. There’s something positive about that, as the film was originally completed a few years ago for 20th Century Studios. When Disney acquired this studio in 2019, it shelved Sound of Freedom. Disney then spent nearly US$300 million on Indiana Jones, a project it stands to lose money on. The box office success of the religious filmmakers of Sound of Freedom, due in part to religious moviegoers, has caused growls of some newspapers, which spent more time mumbling about the producers than covering the film itself. After all, these strangers are suspicious types, not conforming to the cozy movie culture in which Harvey Weinstein or Woody Allen are comfortable.

Advertisement 4 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Sound of Freedom is an artistic story, but also a business one, and reveals the changing nature of the film industry. After Disney scrapped the project, it was eventually picked up by Angel Studios, a new player most famous for producing The Chosen, a massively successful streaming series about the life of Jesus, which is now in its third season, with a fourth coming next year. The chosen one can be watched for free, and was funded by donations from loyal viewers. This is not a community theater YouTube video, but a movie made to the highest Hollywood production standards, with much better writing. Angel Studios offers a new approach to artistic patronage, which is how great art and poor art have been produced over the centuries. The creative corruption of major Hollywood studios, stuck in a rut of making ever more lavish cartoons for middle-aged children whose imaginations failed to thrive in elementary school, has forced a search elsewhere for serious patrons of the arts.

Advertisement 5 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Kings are rare, modern bureaucratic governments are incapable even of designing a passport, and churches commission much less art than before, when it was thought that spectacular stained glass windows and splendid carvings should be made available, free of charge, to every poor soul who entered the house of God. Now, Montreal’s soaring Notre-Dame is selling tickets for its sound and light show, its glorious art considered insufficient otherwise. In the digital age, it is possible for consumers of a horrible term in this context, admittedly to become patrons. And the patrons that they are, want to be inspired and educated, not just entertained. Angel Studios is a pioneer and is expanding its model.

Advertising 6 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Earlier this year he brought a Bible film about Abraham, His only son, to generalized cinema distribution. The film was certainly amateur in part, but how could it not be when it was directed by one man with a budget of US$250,000? It grossed US$12 million in an extremely limited release. The next film of this type will have more resources. The big studios have long dominated the field because they had an oligopoly on financing, marketing and access to theaters. This is no longer the case. Just as the rise of alternative media has increased the generally poor quality of broadcast television, the rise of independents with loyal followings will increase the quality and diversity of films. Which is good news for moviegoers who would otherwise be waiting for the next Hollywood blockbuster: Spiderman marries the Little Mermaid. national post Carson Jerema: Marvel’s villainous animal torturer, a metaphor for the progressive left Colby Cosh: Hollywood embraces capitalism, recognizing movies aren’t just a moral way to make money

Content of the article

Share this article on your social network