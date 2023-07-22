Social media stars try to navigate the summer of the Hollywood strike

Gadiel Del Orbe had gotten the kind of opportunity social media stars crave: a gig hosting a documentary for a major Hollywood studio.

It was lucky for the Los Angeles-based internet actor and comedian who has around 300,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram combined to get his name out there and pursue showbiz success.

Then SAG-AFTRA, the union of film and television actors, went on strike .

This month, Tinseltown actors began picketing studios, refusing to work for major entertainment companies until their requests for higher salaries, increased residuals and limits on artificial intelligence are respected. Among the companies hit was the one that hired Del Orbe.

SAG-AFTRA members take the picket line outside Netflix in Los Angeles. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Many influencers, including Del Orbe, are not part of SAG-AFTRA, although the union launched an influencer deal in 2021, making them eligible. Now SAG-AFTRA has released guidelines for how influencers should operate during the strike, calling on them not to promote stricken businesses or content unless they are required to do so by an existing contract.

Even an unpaid fan post on a studio project says, Barbie or Oppenheimer is discouraged.

And there may be consequences for testing the rules. Any non-member seeking SAG-AFTRA membership who performs covered work or services for a business hit during the strike will not be eligible for SAG-AFTRA membership, the guild said in an FAQ.

Del Orbe, 36, wasn’t sure if he would be allowed to make the documentary yet, but the threat of being penalized in the future caught his attention, and he wanted to show his solidarity with the actors. He decided to withdraw from the case.

Even though I am a social media influencer now and earn my money through social media in the future, I would love to work in the industry [and] working with SAG, he says. I know that what they do today will benefit me in the future.

Social media influencers and creators like Del Orbe occupy an odd place in the landscape of modern pop culture. Many Americans, especially younger people, spend more time consuming free social media content on platforms such as TikTok, YouTube and Instagram than watching movies and TV shows.

Especially after TikToks rose to prominence during the pandemic, this demand has spawned a kind of ghost Hollywood where non-union influencers and web personalities make a living from sponsored content, ad revenue, fan subscriptions and merchandise.

This creator economy exists primarily outside of Hollywood’s long-running labor landscape, including SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America, also currently on strike; the Directors Guild of America, which recently landed a new contract; and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, which represents workers below the line.

Although joining these unions can take years of work, anyone can become an influencer for free in as little time as it takes to create a social media account. Yet with this low barrier to entry comes trade-offs. Without a meaningful working structure in the industry, many influencers face inconsistent earnings, grueling hours, and no class action lawsuits for change in demand .

Now that the actors and screenwriters guilds are on strike, this discrepancy is highlighted. With actors explicitly banned from doing press, red carpets and social media to promote their films, studios would have to look to influencers to replace them.

Influencers must decide whether they want to voluntarily comply with SAG-AFTRA policies and take a financial hit for a union they don’t belong to or risk burning a bridge in an industry that many hope to join. Studios sometimes have cast recognizable faces on social media in mainstream projects to appeal to younger audiences, such as with TikTok megastar Addison Raes starring in Netflix’s Hes All That.

Every content creator is going to say they want to be an actor, so I think on a personal level, every content creator freaks out, said Maddy Abrams, a talent manager who works with influencers. It’s scary whether they have the talent or not.

No one currently on Abrams’ roster has a studio or streamer partnership, but she still had to tell her clients what the strike meant to them: if we get anything [an offer to make] a sponsored post for a movie or TV series, you can’t do that.

Jessica Vanessa, a Los Angeles-based influencer who makes videos about movies and pop culture, said the strikes have already caused her problems.

Vanessa, 31, is a SAG-eligible actress. Although she has not yet joined the union, she is very careful not to jeopardize her future work opportunities.

I was invited to a few screenings of new movies about to be released that I would love to see, but last minute decided to cancel,” Vanessa said in an email. I also had to drop a few branded deals [because] none of us are authorized to promote movies at this time.

Jessica Vanessa, a social media influencer who talks about movies and media, has chosen to drop some movie screenings and brand deals due to ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. (From Jessica Vanessa)

Another Abrams client influencer was recently invited to a red carpet event celebrating the opening of a new movie theater. The client felt torn between honoring the RSVP and staying in the good books of the unions, ultimately choosing to attend the event but not take any pictures for an influencer, or even not attend at all.

Mario Mirante, a Las Vegas firefighter with 3.6 million TikTok followers, said he was in the middle of his own deal to promote an upcoming studio project when the SAG-AFTRA strike went into effect. He ended up abandoning the deal and says he’s committed to no more dealings with the studios as long as the strike lasts.

Mirante quickly learned the term strikebreaker or working in the face of a strike and posted a video urging other TikTokers not to cross picket lines. As with many web personalities, his reasoning was twofold: both to keep the door open for future union membership and to show solidarity with the writers and actors on strike.

If I were to take advantage of this chapter of the entertainment industry to make money, he said in an email, I couldn’t live with myself.

Representatives for SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, the group negotiating on behalf of the studios, declined to comment.

The decisions influencers must make are complicated by the nuances of modern brand marketing, where campaigns often involve cross-promotion. What if, for example, a beauty influencer has a deal with a makeup brand that has a connection to Barbie?

It’s a very gray line, said Vanessa DelMuro, chief executive of influencer management firm TalentX. What we’re trying to do is encourage [clients] looking at everything on a case-by-case basis.

Circumstances may vary with respect to cross-promotional marketing campaigns, as directed by SAG. There are also limits on if and how influencers can attend industry conventions such as Comic-Con.

While there has been speculation online that the studios will be bringing in influencers to help meet the demand for new content during the strike, it’s not yet clear that this will happen.

Such a move, however, would not be unprecedented. During the last WGA strike in 2007, the studios turned to unscripted reality shows to fill the content void, and they’re doing it again this time. Native content from TikTok and YouTube could be another 2023 version of the strategy.

But while the strike closed the door to some types of social media posts, it also opened it to others. In recent days, New York actress and TikToker Sarah Pribis has been racking up views with videos explaining why influencers shouldn’t break the strike and how the work stoppage is going.

I’ve kind of pivoted over the past two days to…just try to give information, Pribis said. The thing I really try to avoid is people vilifying creators and actors and pointing fingers.

She added: It’s just this whirlwind of emotion and policing.