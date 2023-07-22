Nobody dies in movies and shows anymore (and that’s not good)

Photo illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

[Spoiler art: This column contains plot spoilers of the show Disney+ shows, Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett, plus some other movies and shows you probably should have seen by now.]

When you’re 8 years old, playing with your action figures, you reside in a wondrous milieu of fantasy power and fashionable drama, where the good guys always crush and kill the bad guys. Then your mother calls you to dinner, you come back later, and everything is reset, everyone is alive again, and you have to destroy Skeletor and defeat dark Vador once again.

In modern Hollywood, the same dynamic of endless resetting pervades the scriptwriting of the indulgent reverie of the childhood game, where the child can shape their own fantasies, live out the melodrama of dying characters, and then resurrect them without too much explanation, because the rapidly unfolding moment is more important than logic or continuity. In the child’s mind, the stakes apply only to the current confrontation or exhilarating pursuit.

Add to that the existential nonsense of multiverses, where characters have endless iterations, factor in audiences’ love of existing legacy characters, and modern scriptwriters’ inequality in developing new appeals, and you get cavalier indifference to actual sacrifice and loss of contemporary content.

You remember how the evil Sith Lord Palpatine absolutely, definitely died in 1983 Return of the Jediwhere he cried his way to an oblivion of bodily destruction, evaporating into blue gaseous nothingness?

Well, JJ Abrams got thrown the 2019s hot potato The Rise of Skywalker after Rian Johnson dragged the franchise through with the 2017s The Last Jediand with limited options, Abrams opted to resurrect Palpatine because he was, well, a recognizable character.

In the star wars Disney+ TV series, Obi Wan Kenobi, the evil Grand Inquisitor was stabbed with a lightsaber by the rival character, Reva. The wound clearly penetrated through him, cauterizing his insides and probably at least two-thirds of his spine. He was dead.

Well, an episode later he was back, and in remarkable shape. There’s a nice twist here though: he impales Reva’s character back.

Given that Reva just turned her intestines into a sausage, and given that audiences literally just saw a presumed-dead character reappear under the same exact circumstances, and it would be ridiculously insulting to the viewer if we were to go through the exact same non-shocking reveal that the character somehow survived. It would be even more ridiculous given the experience of the Inquisitors, which would probably motivate him to make sure his own efforts would succeed. There should be absolutely no prospect of Reva surviving this.

Well, even grievous bodily harm and a cauterized lightsaber stab wound that means she can look right through herself isn’t enough to stop Reva.

At least JJ Abrams had the integrity not to mess with the reboot star trek movies. He deftly brought one of these films to a level of emotional drama, marked by pain and lasting consequences, with Captain Kirk dying, all cardiovascular activity ceasing, all electrical impulses to brain function suspended, and no resuscitation could be plausible within the accepted confines of this franchise.

Well, in the next scene, Kirk is resurrected with what Dr. McCoy informs him that it’s some kind of super blood, and within minutes there’s a resumption of racing through the corridors of spaceships and lots of CGI explosions.

Wanda is definitely dead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, LAW? The Scarlet Witch sacrificed herself when she destroyed Wundagore Castle and unquestionably died in the rubble, didn’t she? Not so fast! A hidden detail in the ending of the sequels may hint that Wanda is still alive. (As Wanda destroyed the castle, a flash of red light could be seen, raising the possibility that she teleported.) Elizabeth Olsen, who played Wanda, even teased that there are two different versions of what could happen.

So, life, death; what are the distinctions between them, really, if you think about it?

Remember when super cool supporting character Boba Fett from the original trilogy fell 100% to be consumed for 1,000 years in the depths of Sarlacc?

Well, Bobas back on the Disney+ show, Boba Fett’s Book! He just, you know, climbed or whatever. You have already paid for your Disney+ subscription. We do not care?

I am Groot is a delicious Marvel superhero kids snack

Groot’s death at Battle of Xandar was a heartbreaking moment for fans of the first guardians of the galaxy movie. The beloved arboreal creature sacrificed his life for his team, signing with the poignant, We are Groot. However, a twig from his destroyed body was planted by Rocket to spawn a new Groot, so no one, or nothing, really dies, not even a Flora Colossi from Planet X.

After Qui-gon’s death in the Star Wars prequel, The Phantom Menace, there was an eruption of on-screen drama, with young Obi-Wan Kenobi determined to avenge his fallen mentor. It culminated with the battleship, one and done, hermetic, clear as day, universally recognized, never disputed, the obviously obvious death of Darth Maul, who tumbled to his death, followed half a second later by the other half of his severed body.

Well, where there is a will, there is a way.

In Solo: A Star Wars Story (set after the events of The Phantom Menace) Darth Maul is seen, in one piece, in an otherwise pointless scene involving an intergalactic phone call.

There are even movie deaths that aren’t deaths, but would be more emotional if they were.

In The Rise of Skywalker, beloved legacy character Chewbacca appears to die on a transporter ship that exploded in part due to his ally Reys’ overuse of his Force powers. It would be a bold choice on the part of the filmmakers. It’s a heartbreaking moment, one of the film’s few legitimately emotional beats.

But then Chewbacca reappears, unharmed, a scene later, and the film stumbles to a conclusion featuring the main characters galloping over the superstructure of a star destroyer on space horses.

There have been famous resurrections in the past, of course: Ripley in the last Extraterrestrial movie. Spock in the third 1980s installment star trek franchise. But the latter was developed through a mixture of Vulcan lore, setup, continuity from the previous film, and a viable character arc. It’s somewhat different from bringing a dead villain back into The Rise of Skywalker and justifying it with the actual line: Somehow Palpatine came back

All of this resetting undermines the dramatic stakes that make storytelling gripping, like Boromir’s death in the Lord of the Rings. Or Dumbledore’s death in Harry Potter.

The strongman era is back, but is it here to stay?

These moments heighten the stakes, are pivotal plot markers, and make us care more about the characters.

An example of actual death in recent fantasy fiction came from the so-called Red Wedding episode of Game Of Thrones in 2013. It became a pivotal moment in popular culture, as millions of viewers found themselves grappling with a new dynamic. Characters in the ostensible Hero’s Journey could be shot or maimed without warning, and the show would go on. And those dramatic moments weren’t gimmicks, they were, in fact, in service to the plot, the show’s sharp aesthetic, and its source material.

Contemporary entertainment, with multiverse ambiguities and teased loopholes, might have seemed savvy to studios, which could retain and make the most of characters in reliable IPs. But this summer procession of bombs and flopsthe growing sense of superhero fatigue and growing reliance on existing properties and remakes means more traditional storytelling, with consequences, stakes and an unequivocal death or two, might get moviegoers a little more excited.

We have to care about the characters, so bring death back into our movies and series!

