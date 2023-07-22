Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor go out for dinner and watch Oppenheimer together | Bollywood





Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor had a fun night starting their weekend with dinner followed by a movie. Several videos and photos of the duo appeared on social media platforms as they walked out of their house on Friday night. (Also read | Ranbir Kapoor says he would never play a football game against Alia Bhatt) Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor outside a restaurant in Mumbai. Ranbir at the restaurant In a video, Ranbir was seen entering the Hakkasan restaurant in Mumbai. He was dressed in a black sweatshirt, matching pants, sneakers and a cap. The actor gave the thumbs-up sign and waved to the paparazzi and his fan before entering the restaurant. Ranbir and Arjun leave the restaurant after dinner. In another clip, Ranbir was seen leaving the restaurant with Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Dhawan and their friends. For the outing, Arjun was seen in a black T-shirt, pants and a wool cap. He was also wearing dark sunglasses. As they walked out, Arjun was seen telling the paparazzi to be careful as they might get hurt. Ranbir shook hands with her fans and briefly posed for photos for the paparazzi even though it was raining. He also posed for a selfie with his fan. Ranbir and Arjun watch a movie A fan account on Instagram also posted a video of Ranbir and Arjun sitting in a theater. In the clip, Ranbir spoke to a person next to him as Arjun looked on. The video was posted with the caption “Ranbir Kapoor & Arjun Kapoor watching #Oppenheimer together”. Ranbir’s next movie Ranbir recently wrapped filming for his upcoming action thriller Animal. On the film’s wrap party, Ranbir was seen dancing to Sukhwinder Singh’s songs Chaiyya Chaiyya and Ban Than Chali Bolo as the crew hollered for him. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in lead roles. Animal is set to hit theaters on December 1. Recently, the makers also unveiled the pre-teaser for the film. The video started with several people wearing skull masks, white shirts, black vests and ties. They also wielded axes. Ranbir, dressed in a white dhoti and kurta, entered with an ax in hand to fight with the group. Ranbir swung his ax killing several people. Arjun’s next projects Fans will see Arjun in the dark thriller The Ladykiller alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He also has an untitled romantic comedy movie starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

