Robin Williams’ kids pay tribute to late actor on his birthday





Robin Williams was lovingly remembered by his children on what would have been the late actor’s 72nd birthday. Zack Williams shared a photo on Instagram Friday from his father from the movie “Good Morning Vietnam”. “Happy 72nd Dad!” he captioned the photo. “I remembered how much I loved that look you gave me. That look with a mischievous and affectionate smile that your friends and loved ones knew so well. Cheerful and curious and wonderful. Zak, 40, concluded, “I miss you and love you forever!” Zak Williams lovingly remembered his father, Robin Williams, on what would have been the late comedian’s 72nd birthday. The actor is the only child of Robin’s marriage to Valerie Velardi, which ended in 1988. However, he has two half-siblings from the comedian’s second marriage. Zak has often remembered his late father since the beloved movie star died aged 63 in August 2014. Last year he shared a photo on Instagram of Robin wearing bike clothes, and captioned it, “I will remember you today as you would like to be remembered, in spandex. I miss you and love you forever!” Zak, seen here as a child, is the eldest child of the ‘Aladdin’ star. Getty Images Robin also has a daughter, Zelda, and a son, Cody, from his second marriage. WireImage In 2021, Zack posted a black and white photo of his father on Instagram, writing alongside: “Dad, on this would be your 70th birthday, I want you to know that your amazing spirit lives within us. “Our family will celebrate you and your memory today. We miss you and always love you!” For more Page Six you love… Robin’s only daughter, Zelda, also took to social media to commemorate her father on Friday. “Happy birthday to Poppo, who certainly would have been out there fighting the good fight for art and artists today and always,” the 33-year-old said. tweetedreferring to the Current Actors’ and Writer’s Guild of America Strikenext to an old photo of Robin at a picket line. Robin committed suicide at age 63 in 2014. WireImage The Oscar-winning actress was unknowingly battling depression and dementia. WireImage Robin shared Zelda and her brother Cody, who doesn’t seem to have social media, with Marsha Garces. The former couple were married from 1989 to 2010. Robin committed suicide after a long battle with depression. The ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ star dealt with mental health issues after being misdiagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Robin’s autopsy revealed that he actually had Lewy body dementia, which can lead to behavioral changes including hallucinations, delusions or mood swings.

