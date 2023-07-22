Hollywood needs ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ to succeed at the box office





Hollywood is going through a tough time. Highly anticipated the movies are a flop. Budget cuts and collective redundancies plagued even the biggest companies this year. And one historic, double strike has no end date in sight. The industry could use a win right now. And the release of the films “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” on the same weekend (phenomenon called “Barbenheimer”) could well be his answer. “While there are signs of life for theaters this year, Hollywood really needs ‘Barbenheimer’ to function because so much attention and promotion has been given to both films, and it comes amid a historic strike situation,” said Reed Alexander, Insider’s entertainment business correspondent. “Barbie” is also representative of a growing trend in Hollywood: Brand-centric films. It is a perfect advertising hack for business vying to reach customers who avoid ads. So if Barbenheimer soars, the movies’ combined opening weekend box office could gross over $200 million Here are some possible reverberations: Hollywood executives could argue that the strike is ineffective. The box office wins could give them a reason to say that the public is still there and the industry is not suffering any real harm from the strike. Unions could capitalize on box office success against executives. “No one should have the wrong expectation that Barbenheimer’s success means everyone gets richer together, that’s actually what the strike is about,” Alexander said. Success could give unions the power to say: you just made a lot of money. Now pay us. This might not affect the strike. Actors and writers hit long-standing issues like compensation and AI in industry. A successful weekend at the box office will not resolve their deep-rooted differences. But if both films fail (rest assured: analyst predictions and early numbers suggest otherwise), it would highlight the threat that streaming services like Netflix have posed to the films. Whatever the outcome, all eyes will likely continue to watch the changing industry. “A successful weekend at the box office might suggest to people: yes, the industry is having some growing pains,” Alexander said. “But no, it’s not existential. And the industry will survive.”

