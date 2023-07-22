You Can Literally Immerse Yourself In This Broadway ShowExBulletin

Is “Here Lies Love” the future of Broadway? The immersive musical about Imelda and Ferdinand Marcos is a $22 million gamble. (The story first aired on Morning Edition on July 18, 2023.)

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Is the future of Broadway immersive? The creators of the new musical “Here Lies Love” bet so. It begins with a famous story, the rise and fall of Filipino dictator Ferdinand Marcos and his wife, Imelda Marcos. The show features music by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim. And here’s the immersion part – it turns New York’s Broadway theater into a nightclub with audience members on the dance floor. reports Jeff Lunden.

JEFF LUNDEN, BYLINE: A crowd gathered outside the theater after a recent preview of “Here Lies Love.”

NICO DE JESUS: My name is Nico de Jesus. I thought it was great fun. I didn’t expect to get a history lesson at a disco, but I did.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE SONG, “HERE LIES LOVE”)

ARIELLE JACOBS: (As Imelda, singing) Just say, this is where the love lies. Here is love. Here is love.

ALEX TIMBERS: I think it’s a risky, adventurous, one-of-a-kind venture.

LUNDEN: Alex Timbers is the director.

TIMBERS: Its success or failure will likely impact whether people will try to do something like this again.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE SONG, “HERE LIES LOVE”)

JACOBS: (As Imelda, singing) Passing ladies, better class than me. How much it means to me to be like them.

LUNDEN: “Here Lies Love” was an off-Broadway hit 10 years ago at the Public Theater, and immersive directing was key to David Byrne’s concept. He read that Imelda Marcos was a disco fan, so he wrote a score with a punchy beat and melodic hooks.

DAVID BYRNE: I imagined it as a theatrical story, a musical story told in a discotheque and on small platforms on the outskirts.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE SONG, “ELEVEN DAYS”)

JACOBS: (As Imelda, singing) Eleven days from the time we met. Eleven days that I will never forget.

Going through the audience and really connecting with them every night, I feel like I’m experiencing the show in a fresh way.

LUNDEN: Arielle Jacobs plays Imelda aged 16 to 57, when a revolution forced the Marcoses to flee the country.

JACOBS: I’m literally 3 feet from you, you know? I touch them. I shake their hands.

LUNDEN: The theater has had a makeover. Three hundred spectators stand on a dance floor while others sit directly above or on the balcony. Video screens provide historical context. Choreographer Annie-B Parson says the audience is invited to dance.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE SONG, “CHILD FROM THE PHILIPPINES”)

CONRAD RICAMORA: (As Ninoy Aquino, rapping) Come on, let’s give our people a break. You say…

UNIDENTIFIED ACTORS: (As characters, rapping) Give our people a break.

RICAMORA: (As Ninoy Aquino, rapping) Over here, let’s listen…

ANNIE-B PARSON: A lot of times when you go to the theater you’re just sitting in your seat, you know? And the thing passes, and you have kind of a vague experience.

LUNDEN: But in “Here Lies Love,” audience participation isn’t all fun and games. Director Alex Timbers says that as the show progresses, you become aware of Marcos’ corrupt, repressive, and murderous regime.

TIMBERS: The audience can be brought into the drama in some way. Thus, you can encourage the marriage of Ferdinand and Imelda. But then, 40 minutes later, you can be at Aquino’s funeral march.

(SOUND EXTRACTION OF SONG, “JUST ASK THE FLOWERS”)

LEA SALONGA: (As Aurora Aquino, singing) That day, something was born in those afternoon showers. And why they’re here, you just have to ask the flowers.

TIMBERS: And you kind of feel like an accomplice. You know, I cheered when they won the presidency, but now I realize the tyranny of dictatorship.

LUNDEN: David Byrne says the show is about the fragility of democracy.

BYRNE: People were seduced by the Marcos. They were glamorous. They were beautiful. They delivered on many of their early campaign promises. So it seemed, to a lot of people, very promising. But then it all goes south.

LUNDEN: For most cast members, the rise and fall of Imelda and Ferdinand Marcos happened long before they were born. But Arielle Jacobs says the legacy is something they all share.

JACOBS: And it’s so exciting to be in this 100 percent Filipino cast because we all feel, I think, such a deep connection to the story and to each other.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE SONG, “CHILD FROM THE PHILIPPINES”)

RICAMORA: (As Ninoy Aquino, rapping) This song here is for all my Filipinos going through struggle. You may feel like no one sees you, but Aquino is there for you. Now listen. (Singing) Once upon a time there was a little prince.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTORS: (As the characters, singing) I was a prince.

LUNDEN: Rodrigo Bucsit was in the audience at a recent preview.

RODRIGO BUCSIT: It was really Filipino, like a party vibe. And that kind of sounds cheesy, but you get a little teary-eyed because you don’t realize how much media you’re already consuming that isn’t you. And then when you see a full show where it’s, like, all Filipinos, it’s kind of awesome, you know?

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE SONG, “CHILD FROM THE PHILIPPINES”)

RICAMORA: (As Ninoy Aquino) Now listen. (Singing) I am a child from the Philippines, from Cagayan to Lake Sebu.

LUNDEN: For those unfamiliar with the story, there are displays in the lobby as well as a QR code in the Playbill, which links to a historical timeline. And to the surprise of many onlookers, they learn that the current president of the Philippines is Bongbong Marcos, the son of Imelda and Ferdinand. And Imelda, who left thousands of pairs of shoes in the palace when she fled in 1986, lives there again. Set designer David Korins says…

DAVID KORINS: At its best, theater shows you something – while entertaining you, something thought-provoking and meaningful.

LUNDEN: And in the case of “Here Lies Love,” in a completely kinetic way – into the body of the audience. So is this the future of Broadway theater? Already, an immersive production of “Guys And Dolls” is planned later in the season. Thus, the spectators will cross Times Square to enter an environment representing Times Square. David Byrne knows the up and down nature of the business well.

BYRNE: It’s a huge gamble for us and for Broadway theater owners. But I noticed that the audience demographics are different than the usual Broadway show. They are much more diverse and much younger than the usual Broadway show. And I thought, this is what Broadway needs.

LUNDEN: For NPR News, I’m Jeff Lunden in New York.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE SONG, “HERE LIES LOVE”)

JACOBS: (As Imelda, singing) Just say, this is where the love lies.

