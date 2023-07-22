Breaking: Pathaan smashes all records in Nepal and becomes the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time by a huge margin





Shah Rukh Khan was going through a tough time professionally with movies like Zero And Jab Harry meets Sejal does not work well on all fronts. But after nearly five years away, Shah Rukh returns to the big screen this year with the action thriller Pathane. People absolutely adored his action avatar and the film became a major commercial success grossing over 1,050 crores at the worldwide box office. Even though more than six months have passed since its original theatrical release, director Sidharth Anand continues to hit milestones in different Asian countries. The most recent is India’s neighboring country, Nepal, where Pathaan topped Avatar 2’s lifetime collection. Pathaan has so far sold over 4 lakh 37,000 tickets compared to Avatar 2’s 2.68 lakh. That number is staggering and impressive, because topping a mega-budget Hollywood movie in ticket sales is no small feat. Today, Pathaan has become the highest grossing Bollywood film in Nepal in terms of Nepalese rupee. Here’s a look at some of the top wholesalers in this country, as another entry also features Shah Rukh Khan. Top 6 Highest Grossing Bollywood Movies in Nepal in Nepalese Rupee: 1) Pathaan – 13.28 Cr

2) Sultan – 13 Cr

3) Dangal – 12.2 Cr

4) PK-11.3 Cr

5) Dhoom3 – 9.1 Cr

6) Chennai Express – 8.1 Cr Pathaan is set to be released in Japan Earlier this month, it was announced that the Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone star will be released in Japan on September 1. Fans believe it will join the list of highest-grossing Indian films in Japan, which also includes RRR, Baahubali 2 and 3 Idiots. During his theatrical tour of India, Pathaan raked in a whopping total of Rs. 543.05 crores. The film has so far made around 400 crore overseas and the combination of Nepal and Japan figures will likely make it the highest figure ever for a Hindi film in the overseas market. It is also the first Bollywood film to cross the 1,000 crore mark without being released in China. Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan fires Sidharth Anand ahead of Tigers vs Pathaan Full details inside SRK ready for Jawan After the great success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for another action thriller, Jawan. It is directed by Tamil director Atlee Kumar in his Bollywood debut. The film stars SRK, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra and is set to hit theaters on September 7 this year. Sharing is caring!





Facebook







Twitter







pinterest Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://boxofficeworldwide.com/box-office/breaking-pathaan-demolishes-all-records-in-nepal-becomes-the-highest-grossing-bollywood-film-of-all-time-by-big-margin/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos