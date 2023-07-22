Entertainment
Actor Alan Alda auctions off his M*A*S*H memorabilia to raise money for his Long Island center
Captain Hawkeye Pierce’s good works continue long after his reruns.
An upcoming heritage auction includes dog tags and army boots worn by actor Alan Alda during his run on the acclaimed M*A*S*H TV series, with proceeds going to his namesake Science Communication Center at Stony Brook University.
The items remain the only keepsakes kept by the now 87-year-old actor after the groundbreaking show ended in 1983, and the dog tags bear the names of two real Korean War veterans, a black soldier from the south and a Jewish veteran from New York.
Every day for 11 years, by putting them on my head and wearing them, I had a very close connection with them, Alda said in a statement announcing the auction. I always wondered what their life was like… They were real people to me.
The scuffed boots, inscribed inside with the handwritten name Hawkeye, were given to Alda by customers when he reported for work at the fictional 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital in 1972. They also provided him with the dog tags.
Alda has been nominated for 21 Emmys and won five for his work on the classic show set in a Korean War M*A*S*H unit. The tender is already underway, with July 28 as the closing date.
At a concurrent Heritage auction, potential buyers can discover a wealth of collectibles from the beloved Star Wars films, including an unparalleled assortment of accessories. Top prizes include an Imperial Storm Trooper helmet, three original acrobatic lightsabers, and a rare on-screen Snowspeeder mini-model.
John Azarian, owner of the extensive collection, recalled his interest being piqued when a 17-year-old waited in line to see the first film in 1977. His first purchase was in the late 1980s and things took off from there.
I think the stories and the characters are so relatable, he said of his lifelong interest. Everyone encourages them to succeed and win, they were the good guys. I liked nothing more than the original trilogy.
The auction brings to light 35 Star Wars pieces from its formidable cache of memorabilia, including the Snowspeeder that once belonged to actress Carrie Fisher. The late Fisher, who played Princess Leia, also provided Azarian with a signed photo of her holding the coin.
Azarian, 63, says he didn’t sell everything at the auction, which ends on July 29: The collector is keeping a collection of original Star Wars scripts.
For slapstick fans, the Heritage sale also features rare items from the legendary Three Stooges: a bespoke violin by Larry Fines, a full set of Fleet Stooges trading cards featuring the trio, and a Columbia Pictures contract signed by the Stooges.
All proceeds from the M*A*S*H sale will go to the Aldas Long Island Center, where improvisation exercises and communication strategies help scientists share their work and its impact.
Alda, who also earned an Oscar nomination for his work on Martin Scorses’ 2004 film The Aviator, said selling the artifacts from the 251-episode series was not a difficult decision.
I thought, what a great chance to get those boots and dog tags back to work, he said, because I knew they were going for a good cause. They were going to do more good than just sitting in my closet. They were shouting: Let me out!
For 11 years, they helped promote the idea that human connection could be a palliative to war. And now they can promote the idea that a human connection can lead us to understand the things that affect our lives so profoundly.
