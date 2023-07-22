A3 lays off assistants as agencies prepare to cut costs during strikes – Deadline





EXCLUSIVE: A3 laid off 10 people on Friday, seven assistants and three coordinators. This is the first major round of layoffs in the talent representation industry since the SAG-AFTRA strike began, but it won’t be the last. As Hollywood production ground to a halt as actors joined writers in pulling out after talks with studios broke down, talent agencies and management companies were eyeing further job cuts, especially companies that rely heavily on revenue from movies and scripted TV. Agencies went into cost-cutting mode shortly after the WGA strike began on May 2. Lighting-focused Verve has laid off agents and support staff. APA has laid off some assistants and virtually all agencies have cut travel and other expenses, with some restricting non-essential travel and other expenses. Some have implemented temporary pay cuts for their senior officers. A3 did some of that, including cutting expenses, suspending the company’s 401K match and, while there was no warrant, key agents and executives voluntarily cut their salaries, said company chairman Adam Bold, who bought Abrams Artists Agency in September 2018 before renaming it. Since then, he’s steered A3 through a standoff with the WGA agency, a global pandemic and now a Hollywood double strike. “It’s heartbreaking. I spent five years building this incredible group of people,” Bold told Deadline on Thursday. “I know I’m going to have to let people go not because of their fault or my fault or anything, but because no income is coming in and there’s no end in sight. So far, I have funded all the payroll from my checking account. I can’t do it forever. When Bold spoke with Deadline on Thursday, he said he and his management team were still considering what to do next and admitted they were faced with “heartbreaking” choices. “Ultimately, I have to do what gives the company the greatest sustainability and sometimes, by letting some go, it helps keep others.” Bold hoped the staff departures would not be permanent. “I hope whatever we do, if we treat people well and with respect, when things get back to normal they will come back,” he said. “But what I do know is that we can’t sustain the whole business with the income as it is today – with the strike and nothing being done – forever. Hopefully by reducing overhead – we’ll have to lay off some people – doing this will allow us to keep other people longer. Similar measures are being considered by other agencies in a situation similar to the Covid-related production shutdown that has led to a series of furloughs and layoffs at talent representation firms. There have been a flurry of rumors over the past week, which have not been substantiated, and three assistants have been made redundant at Range Media Partners, sources insisting the cut was unrelated to the strike. With the parties to the current labor dispute remaining distant and locked in a public dispute over the failure of their negotiations, a resolution is unlikely in the near future, which will lead to more difficult decisions for the agency in the weeks to come.

