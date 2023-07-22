When Shah Rukh Khan said “Teri Matte Di” to his son, Aryan Khan after playfully choking him

King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan rules over millions of hearts across the globe. It was his exceptional acting talent that made him a star, now one of the biggest celebrities in the world. However, apart from being a talented actor, people also admire Shah Rukh Khan for his incredible journey to stardom, his views on religion, the way he treats women, his bond with his children, and the kind of human being he is in real life.

We have seen Shah Rukh repeatedly prove that he is a doting dad to his children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. Whether we are talking about how he always encourages his children to follow their passion or how he protects them from hatred, Shah Rukh always stands up for his children. The actor’s children are also very close to him, thanks to their friendly bond. A glimpse of the same can be seen in an old Shah Rukh and Aryan video in which the father-son duo can be seen performing together.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan practice some fighting moves in an old video

Recently, we came across an old video of Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan and his son, Aryan Khan, which speaks volumes about their bond as father and son. In the video, Shah Rukh and Aryan could be seen pairing up in black. While the doting dad looked handsome in a black vest, his son looked super cute in a black T-shirt. In the clip, Shah Rukh could be seen teaching Aryan the famous fighting move, chokehold, in which you have to choke your opponent.

Click on here to watch the video.

At first, Aryan Khan could be seen having a loose grip on his father, Shah Rukh Khan’s neck, but after the latter taught him how to tighten it, he immediately put his advice into action. However, when the hold got too tight, Shah Rukh told his son to end the choke, but Aryan told him to say the word ‘Matte’. For the uninitiated, the word matte is used in martial arts when an opponent accepts defeat. Well, instead of saying matte, Shah Rukh hilariously said “Teri Matte Di” to his son, Aryan, after which the latter ended his chokehold.

When Shah Rukh Khan revealed why he chose the name “Aryan” for his son

Once in an old interview with Rediff.com, Shah Rukh Khan was asked to reveal the reason why he chose the name, Aryan for his son. In response, the doting dad revealed that there was no specific reason behind it as he just liked the sound of the name. He also added that he thinks the girls would find his son’s name, Aryan, pretty cool. Shah Rukh also admitted that Aryan got his expressions from him, but admitted that he got his looks from both him and his wife, Gauri Khan.

Well, we are in love with the friendly bond between Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan. What do you think of the same? Let us know.

