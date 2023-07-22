Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Refreshment Bar at Universal Studios Hollywood





Looking to escape the dinosaurs and crowds and have a relaxing drink at Universal Studios Hollywood? Hold on to your buttocks. We have a place for you! Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park with a limited-time refreshment. Throughout the rest of the summer, guests can enjoy this anniversary bar on the lower lot of Universal Studios Hollywood. Located in the Jurassic World section of the park, this quiet little bar is a fun way to escape the crowds and sip some Jurassic water. Isla Nu-Bar is our usual go-to spot when visiting Jurassic World, but this bar is calling! A grand entrance arch welcomes guests to the Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Refreshment Bar. The entrance sign matches the Jurassic Park Explorer colors and features the Jurassic Park logo with the 30th anniversary banner. Let’s go up to the second level of the Jurassic Cafe and check it out! Clever girl. A bird of prey photo op is set up right next to the bar with a 30th anniversary banner overhead. Among the dense foliage, a snarling raptor head can be seen. It might inspire some interesting poses after a few drinks. The columns around the area are decorated with different decals. There’s a “Caution: Keep Windows Open” sticker, an electric fence warning, and other nods to the original film. The artwork on the bar features an amber mosquito, a cup of water with ripples, and even a flare. They spared no expense in designing these cute little icons for this bar, but we want them featured on merchandise. Fortunately, there is a entire merchandise collection featuring Ian Malcolm artwork on the bar. The drink menu is a bit more limited than what you’ll find at Isla Nu-Bar, but they do offer all souvenir cups. For cocktails, you can choose the Bird of Paradise, Tiki Tai or Jurassic Water. A 3D sugar mosasaur can be added to the Jurassic Water drink. You can find the transparent tiki mug, the engraved raptor tiki and brand new volcano mug in this bar. For those looking for non-alcoholic options, this bar also offers the Pyroraptor Refresher and the Freestyle Souvenir Cup. The area is beautiful and quiet and offers unique views of the park. There are plenty of tables and chairs, perfect for taking a break and relaxing. Although there are signs directing customers to this bar, we found it to be a great way to escape the crowds of the Lower Lot. You can also get a glimpse of the queue and boats from here. With this summer heat, Jurassic World – The Ride has insane wait times. If you’ve never seen the Indominus Rex before, be sure to check out our full POV video of the attraction. This bar will be available all summer, so head upstairs and check it out on your next visit to Universal Studios Hollywood before it goes dark. If you’re a Jurassic Parker, be sure to also check out our full tour of the Jurassic Park Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida.

